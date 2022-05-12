Softbank, Zoom Invest in Observe.AI

SAN FRANCISCO — Observe.AI, an Intelligent Workforce Platform that transforms contact centers through AI, has raised $125 million in Series C funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 with participation from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. This brings Observe.AI’s total funding to date to $213 million.

This new funding highlights increased confidence in Observe.AI’s market position at a critical moment for the contact center industry, in which consumer expectations and technology investments are at an all-time high, yet brands struggle to improve customer experience and business outcomes. While an estimated $24 billion has been poured into technology investments, contact centers remain woefully in the dark when it comes to customer conversations. At most, typical contact centers have just 3% visibility into these interactions, leaving their customer-facing teams with no option but to work reactively and inconsistently – and leading to an estimated $75 billion per year in lost revenue.

Observe.AI’s Intelligent Workforce Platform transforms how contact centers operate as AI-empowered systems of intelligence, with full conversation visibility, business-improving insights, and machine-driven workflows. By surfacing intelligence from every customer interaction, Observe.AI acts as a force multiplier, boosting performance of customer-facing teams and automating repeatable processes that exceed business goals. The net effect is stellar customer experiences, top performing teams, and unprecedented business results.

This latest investment will fuel development of the next generation of Observe.AI’s product innovations, including expansion into harmonizing real-time with post-interaction agent coaching. It will also scale the company’s go-to-market motion, drive continued geographical expansion into international markets, and accelerate its timeframe to IPO readiness.