AiFi Rakes In $65 Million Series B

SANTA CLARA — AiFi , developer of an AI platform that enables retailers to affordably deploy and scale autonomous shopping solutions, has raked in a $65 million Series B funding round with participation from ALDI South Group, Żabka Group, REWE, Verizon Ventures, and Qualcomm Ventures LLC, among others.

This round, which brings AiFi’s total funding to $80 million, will primarily be used to expand the company’s technical team.

“The pandemic heavily influenced consumer preferences, including the need for quicker, more seamless shopping experiences. It’s become clear that shoppers are ready for autonomous retail and AiFi is here to deliver,” says Steve Gu, AiFi CEO and co-founder. “We relentlessly improve our AI algorithms to ensure we have a strong foundation to support our platform, and the success we’ve seen with diverse store formats, speed of deployment, and a frictionless customer experience attests to the flexibility and maturity our product has achieved. We have deepened our partnerships with some of the world’s largest retailers that share a vision of innovation. With this latest round of funding, we’ll be able to scale our partnerships and launch customized stores in record time to bring us closer to our vision of using AI to simplify people’s busy lives.”