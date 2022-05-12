Rippling Rips Open $250 Million Round

SAN FRANCISCO — Rippling has raised $250 million in a round co-led by Bedrock and Kleiner Perkins, with participation from existing investors Y Combinator, Sequoia Capital, and more. The round values the company at $11.25 billion.

Rippling helps businesses manage all of their HR & IT — payroll, benefits, computers, apps, and more — in one unified workforce platform. By connecting every business system to one source of truth for employee data, businesses can automate all of the manual work they normally need to do to make employee changes.

Maintaining the fidelity of the same employee data across all these disconnected systems—effectively, across multiple separate databases—is the reason it’s a lot of work for companies to have many different business systems in the first place.

Rippling solves this problem by giving companies and employees a single place to make changes, which then propagate everywhere automatically.

With Rippling, you can just click a button and set up a new employees’ payroll, health insurance, work computer, and third-party apps — like Slack, Zoom, and Office 365 — all within 90 seconds.