Voxel Looks to Cut Workplace Injuries, Raises $15 Million

SAN FRANCISCO –– Voxel, a startup using computer vision to transform safety and operations in the workplace, has landed $15 million Series A funding round led by Eclipse Ventures with participation from MTech and World Innovation Labs.

Since raising its seed round in September, Voxel has grown by decreasing on-site injuries by upwards of 80% and increasing operational productivity by over 20% at its initial customer sites. This latest round of funding brings total equity raised to $18 million.

Using state-of-the-art computer vision technology and AI, Voxel integrates with existing security cameras to identify hazards, risky behaviors, and operational inefficiencies across a diverse range of workplaces. Once an event such as a spill, speeding vehicle, or ergonomics issue is identified, a real-time alert is sent to on-site personnel who can take immediate action. Voxel’s analytics help sites identify operational inefficiencies and design policies to prevent future issues. These proactive measures allow businesses to significantly reduce worker’s compensation and general liability costs, while improving their operations.

“Site safety and operations are often a reactive and manual process, where security cameras are reviewed after issues occur,” said Alex Senemar, CEO of Voxel. “Voxel is the first solution to allow companies to proactively identify key behaviors that lead to costly injuries using their existing camera infrastructure.”