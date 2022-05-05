Roku Inks Deal With Apple Music

SAN JOSE — Apple Music is now available globally on the Roku streaming platform in a new deal between the two companies. Apple Music subscribers can stream on any Roku device including Roku streaming players, Roku TV models and Roku premium audio products like the Roku Streambar Pro. Current Apple Music subscribers can access the app with their existing log-in credentials.

Roku users can now access over 90 million songs and 30,000 expert-curated playlists for any occasion, ad-free on the Apple Music app. In addition, Roku users with an Apple Music subscription can live stream today’s hits, classics, and country with the award-winning Apple Music Radio, as well as listen to songs, albums, and playlists from their own music library. The Apple Music app also allows users to watch music videos in 4K on compatible devices and sing along to their favorite songs with time-synced lyrics. Subscribing users will also gain access to Apple Music original shows, concerts, and exclusives, as well as personalized recommendations.

Roku users can sign-up for Apple Music through the Roku channel store for a 1-month free trial. After the trial, Apple Music plans are available for purchase starting at $9.99/month.