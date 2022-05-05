Radisson Hotel Group Partners With Plug and Play

Radisson Hotel Group has formed a partnership with Plug and Play’s Travel & Hospitality program, located in the heart of Silicon Valley. Plug and Play is a global innovation platform that brings together the best startups with the world’s largest corporations. Through this partnership, Radisson Hotel Group will strengthen its connections with selected startups, enabling the company to accelerate its innovation capabilities for future travel technologies and solutions.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Plug and Play, the largest startup ecosystem in the World, as part of our Radisson Innovation Roadmap. This partnership is vital to connect us with a large network of startups and potential partners at different maturity levels, improve our innovation ecosystem to maximize business opportunities, and develop outside-of-the-box pioneering solutions when it comes to technology and digital innovation. We see this collaboration as a way to boost our Business Transformation Plan quickly and accelerate our five-year strategic plan,” says Gonzalo Carpintero, Senior Vice President Operations & Head of Business Transformation (BTO), Radisson Hotel Group.

Plug and Play Travel & Hospitality launched in 2016 and has since expanded to six locations around the world. Since its inception, the travel program has accelerated over 250 startups and worked with the most innovative corporations in the industry. By working with Plug and Play, Radisson Hotel Group will gain access to top industry startups, networking opportunities with peers, and exclusive events surrounding the latest travel and hospitality technology trends.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Radisson Hotel Group to our ecosystem. It really speaks to their innovation culture and leadership’s strategic vision to prioritize innovation during these difficult times. Hospitality technology has been a focus for our group for many years and we can’t wait to help them engage with the startup community,” says Jordan Bray, VP of Corporate Partnerships at Plug and Play. “Our main mission is to supercharge the Pilot/POC sourcing and implementation of new technologies for the group which will ultimately take their already amazing portfolio of hotels and customer-centric services to a new level.”