Malala to Teach MasterClass on Creating Change

SAN FRANCISCO –– MasterClass , a streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best across a wide range of subjects, \announced that the world’s youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate and award-winning author and activist Malala Yousafzai will teach a class on creating change.

With powerful stories from her personal journey of becoming an activist, Malala will share tactics, tools and her four-stage framework for advocacy with members who are looking to forge their own path toward impactful change in society. The class is now available exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers get unlimited access to all 150+ instructors with an annual membership. A standard membership with MasterClass costs $360 per year.

“As the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala has fought for and brought global attention to the issue of girls’ rights to education,” said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. “Her class brings social activism to the ground level and empowers members to work within local systems to push forward changes that benefit communities today and in the future.”