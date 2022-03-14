News

Luxury Ride Hailing Service Alto Launches in Silicon Valley

Alto, a luxury ride sharing service, has made its official launch in Silicon Valley. This is the company’s sixth market launch since its founding in 2018.

Alto offers a premium service with its own branded SUVs and drivers are not contractors like Uber or Lyft, but employees of the company.

According to the company’s service map, Alto is only serving an area primarily covering Menlo Park, Palo Alto and Mountain View in a service area between San Francisco and San Jose.

The expansion to the Valley follows Alto’s $45 million Series B fundraise last summer. Based in Dallas, Alto says it has grown 700 percent in the past year and also operates in Los AngelesHoustonMiamiDallas, and Washington DC.

Alto says its vehicles include a free bottle of water and in-car wifi. Memberships for Alto start at $12.95 per month or $99 per year which include discounts on rides.

Earlier this year, Alto announced its plan to become the nation’s first vertically integrated, 100-percent electric ride-hail fleet with more than 3,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of 2023. The company will also invest in fully-owned fleet charging infrastructure across the country to support its transition to EVs as well as the needs of other fleets and individuals. With a full tech stack and complete control at the fleet level, Alto manages its assets – vehicles and employee drivers alike – to provide a service centered around safety and profitability while elevating the passenger experience.

“Alto is growing faster than ever before, and it’s an exciting time to bring a safe, elevated rideshare experience to Silicon Valley. The future of ridesharing is electric fleets with employee drivers, and our expansion and continued growth into new markets are important steps in helping us bring this vision to life,” said Alto CEO Will Coleman.

Alto says its drivers do not “accept” or “reject” trips like Uber and Lyft, but rather are assigned the most efficient trip that will provide Alto’s customers and drivers holistically with the best and safest experiences.

“We’re excited to finally offer our service in Silicon Valley and, in time, continue to expand service in the Peninsula. Alto is shaping the mobility and tech industries with its innovative approach and we’re thrilled to be the newest startup that will impact customers’ everyday lives,” added Coleman.

