Uber Charging New Gas Fee to Customers

With gas prices soaring over the past month, Uber has begun charging a new gas fee for customers that will go directly to drivers.

Starting last Wednesday, Uber customers are now paying a surcharge of either $0.45 or $0.55 on each Uber trip and either $0.35 or $0.45 on each Uber Eats order, depending on their location—with 100% of that money going directly to workers’ pockets.

The surcharges are based off the average trip distance and the increase in gas prices in each state. The company says the charge is temporary for at least the next 60 days, and will reassess if the charge remains or continues after this time.

Grubhub, the third-largest delivery service, says it is also increasing the mileage charge it pays to drivers to make up for gas prices.

Doordash, the nation’s number one food delivery service, has not announced it will implement any gas surcharges yet.

The rise in gas prices has been bad news for drivers of ridesharing and delivery services. Drivers must pay for their own gas and use their own vehicles when picking up and delivering riders or orders.

Even without paying for gas or vehicles, all of the largest rideshare and delivery services — Uber, Doordash, Grubhub, Lyft — remain unprofitable.