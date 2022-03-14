News

Uber Charging New Gas Fee to Customers

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

With gas prices soaring over the past month, Uber has begun charging a new gas fee for customers that will go directly to drivers.

Starting last Wednesday, Uber customers are now paying a surcharge of either $0.45 or $0.55 on each Uber trip and either $0.35 or $0.45 on each Uber Eats order, depending on their location—with 100% of that money going directly to workers’ pockets.

The surcharges are based off the average trip distance and the increase in gas prices in each state. The company says the charge is temporary for at least the next 60 days, and will reassess if the charge remains or continues after this time.

Grubhub, the third-largest delivery service, says it is also increasing the mileage charge it pays to drivers to make up for gas prices.

Doordash, the nation’s number one food delivery service, has not announced it will implement any gas surcharges yet.

The rise in gas prices has been bad news for drivers of ridesharing and delivery services. Drivers must pay for their own gas and use their own vehicles when picking up and delivering riders or orders.

Even without paying for gas or vehicles, all of the largest rideshare and delivery services — Uber, Doordash, Grubhub, Lyft — remain unprofitable.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Adobe News

Adobe Snaps Up Frame.io for $1.275 Billion

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — Adobe announced it will acquire Frame.io, a NY cloud-based video collaboration platform for $1.275 billion. With over a million users across media and entertainment companies, agencies, and global brands, Frame.io streamlines the video production process by enabling video editors and key project stakeholders to seamlessly collaborate using cloud-first workflows. The combination of […]
News YouTube

Ed Sheeran Promotes YouTube Shorts

Posted on Author Editor

Grammy Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has unveiled 14 YouTube Shorts, giving fans the first full preview of his forthcoming album “=” (Equals), only on YouTube. “=” is the fourth installment in Sheeran’s symbol album series, and he is giving fans a first-ever album preview on YouTube Shorts with a glimpse into all 14 tracks ahead […]
Apple News

Apple Unveils New Homepod Mini, Siri-Based Music Subscription

Posted on Author Editor

CUPERTINO — At a pre-taped keynote presentation, Apple today introduced HomePod mini in three bold new colors — yellow, orange, and blue. At just 3.3 inches tall, HomePod mini offers a great music-listening experience, the intelligence of Siri, and smart home capabilities, with privacy and security built in. Its seamless integration across Apple’s products and […]