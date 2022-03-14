Jiffy.ai Scores $53 Million

PALO ALTO — JIFFY.ai, an app-based low-code/no-code intelligent automation platform, has raised $53 million as part of its Series B funding round. Eight Roads Ventures, a leading global investment firm backed by Fidelity, led this investment round, which included participation from venture firms Iron Pillar, R-Squared, and existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Reaction Capital and Rebright Partners.

JIFFY.ai plans to use the funding to scale its sales and marketing efforts, and to advance its HyperApp platform, which combines Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Intelligent Document Processing, and no-code workflow management and software creation.

“This funding will advance our mission to help build autonomous enterprises of the future by applying artificial intelligence and automation to transform enterprise operations,” said Babu Sivadasan, JIFFY.ai’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are focusing on strengthening our intelligent automation platform which will enable organizations to compose, configure, monitor and maintain themselves as autonomous enterprises. Using the platform, they will be able to assemble automated business capabilities that can learn and adapt to changing needs with little or no additional resource and operational expenditure. This investment is validation for JIFFY.ai’s continued progress as a disruptor in the RPA and no-code space.”

JIFFY.ai’s cloud-native enterprise-grade platform brings the power of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, natural language processing and analytics to business users. It empowers them to deliver end-to-end business process automation and lifecycle management solutions that boost efficiency, reduce OPEX costs, and ensure faster returns on investment.