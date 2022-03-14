Venture Capital

Jiffy.ai Scores $53 Million

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

PALO ALTO — JIFFY.ai, an app-based low-code/no-code intelligent automation platform, has raised $53 million as part of its Series B funding round. Eight Roads Ventures, a leading global investment firm backed by Fidelity, led this investment round, which included participation from venture firms Iron Pillar, R-Squared, and existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Reaction Capital and Rebright Partners.

JIFFY.ai plans to use the funding to scale its sales and marketing efforts, and to advance its HyperApp platform, which combines Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Intelligent Document Processing, and no-code workflow management and software creation.

“This funding will advance our mission to help build autonomous enterprises of the future by applying artificial intelligence and automation to transform enterprise operations,” said Babu Sivadasan, JIFFY.ai’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are focusing on strengthening our intelligent automation platform which will enable organizations to compose, configure, monitor and maintain themselves as autonomous enterprises. Using the platform, they will be able to assemble automated business capabilities that can learn and adapt to changing needs with little or no additional resource and operational expenditure. This investment is validation for JIFFY.ai’s continued progress as a disruptor in the RPA and no-code space.”

JIFFY.ai’s cloud-native enterprise-grade platform brings the power of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, natural language processing and analytics to business users. It empowers them to deliver end-to-end business process automation and lifecycle management solutions that boost efficiency, reduce OPEX costs, and ensure faster returns on investment.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Venture Capital

CyCognito Reels In $100 Million Series C

Posted on Author Editor

PALO ALTO — CyCognito has raised a $100 million Series C funding round led by The Westly Group—just 3.5 years after the company was founded in 2017. New investors Thomvest Ventures and The Heritage Group joined the round alongside existing investors Accel, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sorenson Ventures and UpWest. This new round brings the company’s total amount raised […]
Venture Capital

Workstep Steps It Up With $25 Million Series B

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — WorkStep, a workforce hiring and retention platform for the supply chain, has raised $25 million in Series B funding to combat the workforce shortage by transforming how enterprises hire and retain frontline workers. The investment brings its total capital raised to $42 million. The investment was led by NewRoad Capital Partners – an operator-led, […]
Venture Capital

Dispatch Goods Completes $3.7 Million Seed Funding

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO – Dispatch Goods, a reusable packaging logistics startup that enables restaurants and delivery companies the ability to offer reusable, sustainable packaging, has completed a $3.7 million seed raise. The round was led by Congruent Ventures along with Bread and Butter Ventures, Precursor Ventures, Incite Ventures, MCJ, and Berkeley SkyDeck. Dispatch Goods says it successfully […]