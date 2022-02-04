Roku to Stream New Series Swimming With Sharks

SAN JOSE — Roku is teaming up with Lionsgate to stream Swimming with Sharks, a scripted drama series about the dark side of the Hollywood studio system.

The new Roku Original stars actresses Kiernan Shipka (photo above) and Diane Kruger and will make its debut on The Roku Channel this April. The new series is about a Hollywood assistant who turns the tables on an abusive boss.

The Roku Channel is free for users with Roku streaming sticks or the Roku platform built into their TVs.

“Historically, Hollywood has always represented reinvention, rebirth. Starting over. There has never been a better time to embrace that” said showrunner and creator Kathleen Robertson. “My goal was to subvert this story and come at if from a place of both wonder and corruption, through the eyes of two complex female perspectives. Their performances are quite extraordinary. Nobody will ever see Kiernan Shipka as “Don Drapers daughter” ever again. We are beyond thrilled for this to premiere on The Roku Channel.”

When Lou Simms (Kiernan Shipka) starts her internship at Fountain Pictures she seems like a naïve Hollywood newcomer, awestruck by the studio’s notorious CEO, Joyce Holt (Diane Kruger). In truth, Lou has done extensive research on Joyce and landing this internship was no happy accident. As Lou’s obsession grows, she will do anything to get close to her idol.

“Hollywood can be as cutthroat as it is glamorous,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming. “Swimming with Sharks does not hold back in showcasing the complex, ego driven, and ambition fueled pursuits in one’s attempts to ‘make it’ in a town riddled with more broken dreams than success stories. Kathleen and the talented teams behind and in front of the camera have delivered!”

The Roku Original series will feature six 30-minute episodes and will air exclusively for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. The drama stars Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger. Donald Sutherland, Thomas Dekker, Finn Jones, Erica Alexander, Ross Butler and Gerardo Celasco also star alongside Shipka and Kruger.

“We’re excited to bring Swimming with Sharks to television audiences,” said Lionsgate Television Group Senior Vice President Jocelyn Sabo. “It has the perfect ingredients for a platform defining premium series – a gripping story, an incredible cast and the ability to connect with viewers. We are delighted to work with Roku once again on another amazing Roku Original.”

Swimming with Sharks is written and showrun by Kathleen Robertson and directed by Tucker Gates. Chris Cowles, Liz Destro, Stephen Israel, Jay Cohen and Dana Brunetti served as executive producers.