Nicole Perlroth Named Partner at Ballistic Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO — Ballistic Ventures , a venture capital firm dedicated exclusively to funding cybersecurity startups, announced that Nicole Perlroth has been appointed to Venture Partner. The new role for Perlroth, who previously served as an advisor to Ballistic, deepens her work with the firm.

“In advising Ballistic’s portfolio companies in the fund’s early days, it became clear to me this was not just another cyber fund,” said Perlroth. “We share a mission: To scour the earth in search of the visionaries and talent primed to take on the most complex threat landscape of our lifetimes. That’s why I joined them as an advisor in the fund’s infancy and why I’m thrilled to dig into my expanded role here.”

As Venture Partner, Perlroth will work alongside Ballistic portfolio company founders and their teams to help them build and scale, with a focus on market differentiation and breaking through industry noise. Prior to her work with Ballistic, Perlroth spent a decade as the lead cybersecurity reporter at The New York Times. Her investigations have rooted out nation-state attacks on organizations and infrastructure worldwide. In 2021, she published her New York Times bestselling book, “ This Is How They Tell Me The World Ends ,” about the global cyber arms race. She actively serves on the Cybersecurity Advisory Committee for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency ( CISA ). Perlroth has personally advised and invested in over a dozen cybersecurity startups and will continue to lead her independent cyber mission fund, Silver Buckshot Ventures.

“Nicole’s deep industry knowledge, close-knit network and award-winning storytelling make her the perfect partner for our firm and portfolio companies,” said Ted Schlein, Co-founder and General Partner of Ballistic Ventures. “Deepening our relationship is a testament to our commitment to investing in exceptional talent within the cyber industry.”