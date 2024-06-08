Venetian Las Vegas Launches $1.5 Billion Renovation

LAS VEGAS – Twenty-five years ago, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas made waves when it pioneered the convention-hotel concept and delivered Venice’s canals to the Las Vegas desert, gondoliers and all. Coinciding with this momentous birthday, the iconic resort unveils a new era ushered in by a $1.5 billion reinvestment project.

Following the recent launches of HaSalon, Voltaire Belle de Nuit and Sphere at The Venetian, the resort’s comprehensive top to bottom reimagining, touches everything from a rebrand of The Venetian’s iconic lion logo to a redesign of the resort’s greatest assets, its suites, which remain the largest standard room on The Strip. Available for stays beginning in September 2024, all 4,000 suites in The Venetian towers, including signature suites will be completely updated. The new suites are inspired by the traditional ornate costumes of the Venetian Carnival, infusing energy, spirit and warmth in a contemporary, fresh design. Beyond the accommodations, the redevelopment delivers first-class offerings to Las Vegas including the addition of exciting new chef-led culinary concepts, to be announced later this year.

“The Venetian Resort’s innovative spirit has had a massive impact on Las Vegas over the last 25 years and paved the way for our visionary $1.5 billion reinvestment today,” said Patrick Nichols, president and chief executive officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. “This redevelopment marks more than just a surface-level renovation, it signifies a deep understanding of our guests and a profound reimagining of an iconic resort unlike any other in history. The beauty of this project lies within the balance of the beloved familiar and the never-before-seen.”

In addition to first-to-market entertainment, the redevelopment presents new gaming offerings including The Palazzo High Limit Lounge, the fully redesigned sportsbook complete with a multi-year naming rights partnership with Yahoo, the Yahoo Sportsbook powered by William Hill, and a brand-new poker room that will be debut this summer. Earlier this year, the resort unveiled Venetian Rewards, an all-new loyalty program that encompasses both gaming and non-gaming expenditures, enhances earning transparency for slots, provides tangible and valuable benefits and unlocks more ways to earn Rewards Points off the casino floor.

As part of the redevelopment, The Venetian Resort made a commitment to invest $188 million dollars in the renovation of the resort’s Convention Center. Inspired by the needs of the property’s longstanding group guests, key design elements will include an elegant new color palette which presents an upscale departure from the traditional convention spaces, luxury lounge spaces for meetings and innovative new technology that will continue to lead the market for years to come. The redesign will begin this summer.