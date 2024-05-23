News

Instacart to Offer Same-Day Delivery From Home Depot

SAN FRANCISCO and ATLANTA — Instacart is teaming up with the largest home improvement retailer — The Home Depot — to offer same-day delivery in as fast as an hour from nearly 2000 store locations. Customers can now order a wide range of home improvement items on Instacart’s platform – from garden essentials and building supplies to light fixtures– and have them rapidly delivered directly to their doorstep.

The Home Depot is focused on improving the interconnected shopping experience for its customers and following a successful pilot with Instacart earlier this year, is expanding the partnership nationwide. The service also includes Instacart’s Big & Bulky fulfillment solution, which ensures same-day and scheduled deliveries for heavy items up to 60 pounds, such as grills, ladders, large boxes, and more.

“Our brick-and-mortar stores are foundational to The Home Depot, and expanding our e-commerce capabilities is a key part of our ongoing efforts to deliver a seamless interconnected experience,” said The Home Depot’s Jordan Broggi, President – Online. “By supplementing our existing same-day and next-day delivery options on homedepot.com with Instacart’s fast and convenient shopper experience, we’re increasing flexibility for our customers to meet them no matter how they choose to shop.”

“We’re excited to broaden our partnership with The Home Depot, further extending our selection beyond grocery while boosting their e-commerce capabilities,” said Blake Wallace, Senior Director of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. “As a marketplace and delivery partner to The Home Depot, our partnership simplifies access to essential home improvement products, ranging from household appliances like microwaves and vacuums to everyday products like cleaning supplies or gardening tools, allowing The Home Depot to serve their customers more effectively with delivery in as fast as an hour.”

At the end of the first quarter of 2024, the company operated a total of 2,337 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of ColumbiaPuerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin IslandsGuam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico.

