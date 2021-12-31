Katy Perry Kicks Off New Show at Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Music superstar Katy Perry kicked off her new Las Vegas residency, Katy Perry: PLAY at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. The premiere performance Wednesday had a sold-out crowd on their feet as she brought a colorful performance to the Las Vegas Strip.

“As with everything I do, PLAY is massively colorful for the kids, with a deep wink for the adults,” said Katy Perry. “The show is a funny, playful trip, and was designed specifically for this theatre in Vegas. Honestly, I couldn’t ever travel this show from arena to arena. These sets are larger than life – literally – and the perfect excuse to wake up in Vegas.”

Katy Perry’s top hits include Never Really Over, California Gurls, Roar, I Kissed a Girl and Dark Horse. Her music has been streamed online over 50 billion times.

Katy’s 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event’s history. She is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles – and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club.

The newly opened 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

Ticket prices for Katy Perry’s show start from $109.

Additional Katy Perry: PLAY show dates on sale include: