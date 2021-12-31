Venture Capital

Mperativ Launches From Stealth With $6 Million

SAN FRANCISCO – Mperativ has launched from stealth and announced $6 million in funding, which includes a new $5 million Series A led by GFT Ventures with participation from Heroic Ventures and Westwave Capital, as well as a prior $1 million seed round.

The investment will be used to significantly expand the company’s data science, engineering, sales and marketing teams and to accelerate the development of its groundbreaking solution. The Mperativ platform employs a new opportunity-centric data model to align marketing with sales, customer success, and finance on the cause and effect relationships between marketing activities and revenue outcomes.

Mperativ was founded by former NVIDIA and Cisco executive Jim McHugh; former Kinetica CMO and ForgeRock SVP of Product Daniel Raskin; and former Salesforce principal software architect Paul Bryan, all of whom experienced the intense pressure executives face to quantify their teams’ contributions to revenue.

As McHugh explained, “During my tenure at large, public enterprise companies, I repeatedly faced the same challenge. Without a common language or unified way of understanding the demand engine across all revenue-facing teams, it was impossible to align not only on success metrics, but ultimately on a united revenue operations strategy.” Raskin added, “The inability to connect data across the customer journey has been a nightmare. Historically marketing, sales, and customer success have been misaligned around success metrics, making it impossible to understand how go-to-market investments drive revenue outcomes.”

Most businesses currently use some combination of CRM systems, marketing automation systems, and business intelligence solutions for insights about the customer journey. These systems were designed to provide the utmost flexibility, so there is not a clear blueprint for building a demand engine, forcing teams to perform constant customizations on their systems.

“Current revenue operations infrastructure is disconnected and requires teams to spend significantly on consultants and developers to constantly customize their platforms. We set out to remove all the complexities of building a solution in-house and allow users to just be consumers of the value of their operational data,” said Bryan.

