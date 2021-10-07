News Travel

United Expands Schedule for Holiday Travel

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

United Airlines announced it will fly its biggest domestic schedule since the start of the pandemic to meet an expected surge in holiday travel, with an emphasis on connecting the Midwest to warm weather cities like Las Vegas and Orlando as well as offering nearly 70 daily flights to ski destinations, including new service between Orange County and Aspen.

United reported holiday travel flight searches on united.com and the airline’s app are up 16%, compared to 2019. The airline expects the busiest travel days for the Thanksgiving holiday will be Wednesday, November 24 and Sunday, November 28, while popular days for winter holiday travel are expected to be Thursday, December 23 and Sunday, January 2.

The airline plans to offer more than 3,500 daily domestic flights in December, representing 91% of its domestic capacity compared to 2019.

“We’re seeing a lot of pent-up demand in our data and are offering a December schedule that centers on the two things people want most for the holidays: warm sunshine and fresh snow,” said Ankit Gupta, vice president of network planning and scheduling at United. “We know families and friends are eager to reunite this holiday season, which is why we’re thrilled to add new flights that will help them connect and celebrate together.”

In December, United will begin new direct flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix from Cleveland, and to Orlando from Indianapolis. The carrier also will resume eight popular direct flights from Midwest cities, including routes to Fort LauderdaleFort MyersOrlando and Tampa, offering the most departures the airline has flown from Cleveland since 2014 including direct service to Nassau and Cancun. United will offer up to 195 daily flights to 12 destinations in Florida this winter, the most flights to the Sunshine State in company history. United is also resuming direct flights from ColumbusIndianapolisMilwaukee and Pittsburgh to Fort Myers – which were some of the airline’s most popular point-to-point flights last winter.

Customers who prefer fresh powder can enjoy more flights to ski destinations with United than any other carrier. The airline offers 66 daily flights to over a dozen ski destinations across the U.S., including brand new service beginning this December between Orange County and Aspen. This winter season, United will have flights to Aspen/Snowmass, Mammoth, Bozeman/Big Sky, Eagle/Vail, Kalispell, Gunnison/Crested ButteHayden/Steamboat Springs, Jackson Hole, Montrose/TellurideReno/Tahoe, Sun Valley from its hub airports.

Earlier this year, United announced that it will add 150 flights to warm-weather destinations this winter season.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Former Headspin CEO Charged With Fraud

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO – Manish Lachwani, co-founder and former CEO of Palo Alto-based technology company Headspin, was arrested this week on charges of securities fraud and wire fraud perpetrated to raise money from investors. The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Craig […]
News

Plug and Play Selects 153 Startups for Winter Batch

Posted on Author Editor

SUNNYVALE — Plug and Play has chosen 153 startups to join their Winter 2021 Batches. These companies will participate in one of the following programs that will run through November: Energy, Enterprise Tech, Fintech, Health, Insurtech, Internet of Things, Mobility, Real Estate & Construction, and Travel & Hospitality. The participating startups will be fully immersed in Plug and Play’s global network of over 30,000 startups, 500 industry-leading […]
Apple News

Apple Introduces Advanced 3D Maps for Bay Area, NY, LA

Posted on Author Editor

Apple has updated its Maps software in iOS 15 with a new city experience that offers rich details, driving routes with better navigation, immersive walking directions shown in augmented reality, and much more. The update, which expands on the new map that Apple spent years building from the ground up, is now available in San […]