Facebook Delays Stock Symbol Change

Facebook, which changed its name to Meta Platforms last month, is postponing its stock symbol change that was supposed to happen on December 1.

The stock was supposed to change from FB to MVRS, which would likely have caused chaos and confusion among traders looking for the stock this week.

It’s almost unheard of for a company the size of Meta (Facebook) to change its stock symbol. FB closed Thursday down 21 cents to $310.39. The company has a stock market capitalization of $863 billion.

The company announced it will postpone the change to its Class A common stock ticker symbol until the first quarter of 2022.

