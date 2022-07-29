Facebook to Offer 20% Music Revenue Sharing

Facebook is introducing Music Revenue Sharing, making it easier for video creators to monetize their videos that use licensed music from popular and emerging artists like Post Malone, Tove Lo, Grupo La Cumbia, Leah Kate, Bicep and more. This gives both creators and music rights holders a new way to earn money from videos on Facebook.

Music Revenue Sharing is powered by Rights Manager, a video, audio and image-matching tool developed to help content owners protect their rights and manage their content at scale. In addition, this feature is made possible through the company’s partnerships across the music industry; it’s the first of its kind at this scale, benefiting creators, partners, music rights holders and fans.

Creators can now earn money through certain videos that use licensed songs with Music Revenue Sharing — something they weren’t able to do previously. Creators must be eligible for in-stream ads in their content and meet Facebook’s monetization eligibility standards in order to access Music Revenue Sharing.

Video creators will receive 20% revenue share on eligible videos, with a separate share going to music rights holders and to Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

Content must satisfy Facebook’s monetization policies, Community Standards and music guidelines. The video must be at least 60 seconds long and there must be a visual component in the video as well; the licensed music itself cannot be its primary purpose. More details and criteria for revenue sharing can be found in the Help Center.

Music Revenue Sharing will start rolling out today to video creators globally. Eligible videos will monetize with in-stream ads delivered in the US to start, and will expand to the rest of the world where music is available on Facebook in the coming months.