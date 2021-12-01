CloudTrucks Revs Up With $115 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — CloudTrucks, a technology company that helps small trucking businesses and entrepreneurs, has secured $115 million in Series B funding, giving CloudTrucks’ a valuation of $850 million. The round was led by Tiger Global with participation from Menlo Ventures. The round also includes investment from Flexport as well as angel investors Michael Ovitz and Opendoor CEO Eric Wu, and will enable CloudTrucks to accelerate its expansion as it helps small trucking businesses and entrepreneurs streamline administrative bottlenecks and keep more revenue.

Last December, CloudTrucks raised a $20.5 million Series A funding round, giving the company $141.6 million in total capital raised. The Series B round includes follow-on investment from Caffeinated Capital, Craft Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Abstract, BTV, and Kindred Ventures. The company will use its latest investment to amplify its existing capabilities, expand its technology to meet the needs of more drivers, grow its existing team, and broaden its digital integration with brokers and shippers.

“Nearly every sector of the economy relies on drivers to transport its goods and we are eager to use this latest round of funding to continue optimizing the trucking business—especially as our country needs new truck drivers more than ever,” said Tobenna Arodiogbu, co-founder and CEO, CloudTrucks. “We’ve seen the number of loads completed on our platform grow 8x since last year, and we recognize the importance of providing a complete business-in-a-box solution for drivers to make the most of every run.”

“CloudTrucks has always seen the trucking industry as the backbone of America and has made it its mission to create world-class tools and services that empower truck drivers to make a greater profit with fewer headaches,” said John Curtius, Partner, Tiger Global Management. “We’re excited to see the company continue to transform some of the industry’s broken practices like antiquated payment services and processes.”

Over the past year, CloudTrucks launched three new products to solve unique business challenges in the trucking industry: CT Cash, Flex, and Business Intelligence. CT Cash is designed for drivers who are looking to get paid faster and alleviate cash-flow constraints, providing instant pay and cash card options in addition to receiving cash advances. Similar to Virtual Carrier, CloudTrucks’ existing product for independent owner-operators, the new Flex product line is designed exclusively for small trucking businesses and those drivers who are not looking to drive under CloudTrucks’ authority. Additionally, CloudTrucks’ Business Intelligence dashboard provides a comprehensive breakdown of a driver’s performance, personal expenses and revenue for drivers to better determine how they can yield the most profit.

“We’re thrilled to fund the next generation of drivers as CloudTrucks lowers the barrier of entry to trucking,” said Steve Sloane, Partner, Menlo Ventures. “Menlo has long held an interest in companies streamlining the supply chain and believes CloudTrucks is uniquely positioned to set drivers up for success at a time when they’re more indispensable than ever. Tobenna knows how to deliver a standout solution and I’m confident that he will continue to bring state of the art technology and digital experiences to one of the largest and most critical workforces in the U.S.”