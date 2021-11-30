Armis Secures $300 Million Investment

PALO ALTO — Armis , a cyber security platform provider, has closed its latest investment round and increased its valuation to $3.4 billion. One Equity Partners (“OEP”), in conjunction with existing investors, made a combined $300 million investment to accelerate strategic platform development and global go-to-market initiatives, and to support future acquisitions.

OEP will also be joining the board of directors.

“One Equity Partners is the exact type of investor we need at this juncture. They deeply understand our sector and their acquisition expertise will help support us in achieving our expansion goals and objectives,” said Yevgeny Dibrov, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Armis. “We look forward to OEP joining our board and working with our investor group to continue to scale and to acquire a number of strategically important assets.”

Armis’ growth has been fueled by capturing an ever-increasing market share in a rapidly growing market and by expanding into new verticals and regions. Prior to this investment, Armis raised $300 million in total financing. Over the past 3 years, Armis reported an 8,826% increase in revenue and is among the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies globally. In recognition of the rapid expansion, Deloitte recently ranked Armis as the 25th fastest-growing technology company in North America in the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 .

“Armis is the industry leader when it comes to asset visibility and security,” said Ori Birnboim, Managing Director, OEP. “We see a growing need for enterprises in a unified offering, and we are excited to work together with our partners to further accelerate the growth trajectory of the company and safeguard assets around the world.”