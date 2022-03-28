Denny’s Offers Endless Breakfast for $6.99

As inflation reaches historic levels and Americans face rising prices at gas pumps and sticker shock at supermarket checkouts, Denny’s is offering a new Endless Breakfast promotion. Now through June 21, Denny’s is helping individuals and families stretch their dollars by offering endless fluffy buttermilk pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs and crispy hash browns starting at $6.99 or $8.99 in certain states.

“As Americans are being impacted by a unique mix of current events, and gas, rent and costs for supermarket staples, like eggs, milk and cheese continue to increase, Denny’s is proud to bring our guests Endless Breakfast at a time when we know each dollar matters,” said Denny’s Chief Brand Officer John Dillon. “Quality food at great value has always been at the core of what we do and with our investments in high-quality menu items, dining at Denny’s has never been better.”

Dillon continued, “We successfully tested Endless Breakfast extensively prior to the pandemic. As inflation is on everyone’s minds and continues to impact Americans everywhere, we knew this was the perfect time to launch this deal. Now, Denny’s is one of the only places you can fill up and leave knowing you got the most for your money.”

This promotion is truly a breakfast lover’s dream – it’s literally never ending – but on top of that, guests can upgrade and add unlimited delicious crispy bacon or sausage to the meal for an extra $.99 – underscoring Denny’s commitment to providing its guests great-tasting value.

Endless Breakfast is the latest promotion in Denny’s Open for Anything brand campaign that launched in February with the Social Stars Influenced Menu. Open for Anything represents everything that’s been core to Denny’s vibe for nearly 70 years: that Denny’s is always open to guests from all different backgrounds to be who they want, with the people they want, over the food they want, whenever they want.

The limited time Endless Breakfast promotion is available through June 21 for dine-in only.