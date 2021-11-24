FTV Capital Leads $130 Million Series C in Luma Health

SAN FRANCISCO — Luma Health, a leading patient engagement platform, has announced a $130 million Series C funding round led by FTV Capital, a sector-focused growth equity investment firm, with participation from existing investors. This latest round brings Luma Health’s total funding raised to $160 million.

Luna Health reports 2x growth year over year since the company’s founding in 2015 and nearly 900% three-year growth, garnering recognition as one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Luma Health is on track to connect nearly a quarter of all Americans to care in 2022 and scale internationally.

“In the tight-knit community of enterprise healthcare, word of Luma Health has gotten out,” said Adnan Iqbal, Luma Health’s co-founder and CEO. “With this investment, we will continue to meet the demands of leading healthcare delivery systems nationwide and deliver on our promise to our customers: helping transform the complexities of healthcare into convenient, seamless experiences for their patients.”