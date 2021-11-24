FTV Capital Leads $130 Million Series C in Luma Health

SAN FRANCISCO — Luma Health, a leading patient engagement platform, has announced a $130 million Series C funding round led by FTV Capital, a sector-focused growth equity investment firm, with participation from existing investors. This latest round brings Luma Health’s total funding raised to $160 million.
Luna Health reports 2x growth year over year since the company’s founding in 2015 and nearly 900% three-year growth, garnering recognition as one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Luma Health is on track to connect nearly a quarter of all Americans to care in 2022 and scale internationally.
“In the tight-knit community of enterprise healthcare, word of Luma Health has gotten out,” said Adnan Iqbal, Luma Health’s co-founder and CEO. “With this investment, we will continue to meet the demands of leading healthcare delivery systems nationwide and deliver on our promise to our customers: helping transform the complexities of healthcare into convenient, seamless experiences for their patients.”
Luma Health is the most comprehensive platform available to unify and automate the patient healthcare journey. It is currently used by more than 550 health systems, hospitals, federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), and clinic networks nationwide. The platform integrates with more than 80 electronic health records (EHRs) and leading vendors across the healthcare IT stack to centralize and automate scheduling and communication with patients. Luma Health’s customers use its 25+ out-of-the-box, customizable solutions and its scalable integration platform to create bespoke patient experiences.
“A partnership with Luma Health was the only choice for FTV,” said Alex Mason, partner at FTV Capital. “As deeply sector-focused investors with a rich history in healthcare technology, we’ve spent significant effort evaluating the entire patient engagement landscape in search of a solution that can truly transform the patient journey from one that’s fragmented and disconnected to one that’s unified and seamless. The first-rate feedback we heard from Luma Health customers and the depth and breadth of its platform and vision made it clear that Luma Health is the future of patient engagement.”
Luma Health has enabled digital transformation initiatives to meet new patient expectations at health systems nationwide, including Montefiore Medical Center, Cook County Health, Banner Health, and Franciscan Alliance, and at leading FQHCs, including CommuniCare Health Centers and Sun River Health. Among a number of successful initiatives, one was the rapid deployment of mass COVID-19 vaccination campaigns serving two million patients.