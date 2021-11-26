Facebook News

Facebook Portal Offers Up to $100 Off on Black Friday

Facebook has discounts of up to $100 off on its Portal devices for Black Friday. The deal is good through Cyber Monday on November 29, 2021.

The Portal TV device — that lets you connect the Portal to your TV screen — is originally $149 and now on sale for just $79.

A Portal with 10-inch display is only $79 originally $179.

The Portal Go that has its own battery with 10-inch display is $149, originally $199.

The Portal+ with 14-inch display and tilt screen is $299, originally $349.

All Portal purchases include free shipping and free returns with the Black Friday sale.

 

