HP Launches Envy Inspire Printer

PALO ALTO — HP Inc. is launching the new HP ENVY Inspire printer with HP+. The company is promoting the printer as the best all-around printer for home use and retails for $249.

“ENVY Inspire was built based on first-hand understanding of what is needed in our new normal, as the team that developed it did so while working remotely in the pandemic,” said Xavier Garcia, Global Head, Print Hardware Systems, HP Inc. “It brings together our best products, photo inks and services – combined with the smartest printing system HP+, our best-in-class HP Smart App, innovative Instant Ink delivery – providing families with our most versatile home printing system yet.”

Beyond working and learning, ENVY Inspire can also help families preserve and celebrate the moments that matter most through new, first-of-its kind HP photo printing capabilities like custom two-sided printing, automatically adding date and location, and true-to-phone quality in modern sizes, like panorama and social-friendly square. Users can also choose from a wide range of templates available in the HP Smart App to make greeting cards, keepsakes, and more.

Enabled with HP+, which provides 6 months of HP’s Instant Ink and an additional one year warranty

SMART PRINTER – Print from anywhere: Anyone can securely access the printer, send, and store files, and print from home or virtually anywhere using any preferred device with the HP Smart App 8,11 .

SMART INK – Never run out of ink: Families can save up to 50 percent on ink. When individuals opt into HP+ they will receive 6 months of Instant Ink and 1 extra year of HP warranty with use of Original HP Ink.

SMART APP – Enjoy extra features: HP+ gets the most out of the HP Smart App. From housework to homework, the HP Smart app helps advance-scan books, multiple receipts and store editable, searchable files.

SMART FOR THE PLANET – Print with a purpose: For every page printed with HP+, HP protects or restores forests in equal measure.

New hybrid life friendly features

Designed with “quiet mode” for those working, learning and creating from home.

First HP printer to be certified as Works With Chromebook, helping families print the things needed for school, work, and everything in between.

Includes new Smart Driver, automatically rerouting print jobs regardless of being connected to a WiFi network, or connected to a VPN.

Modern design to fit every family’s home

Thoughtful and sustainable design to fit within families’ homes with neutral color options and made of over 45% recycled plastic.

HP ENVY Inspire will first launch with the 7900e series in the US. Additional models and markets to follow in 2022.