Amazon Customers Can Order Grubhub Delivery

Amazon is extending its partnership with Grubhub to make restaurant delivery to customers’ doors more convenient and affordable. Amazon customers in the U.S. can order from hundreds of thousands of restaurants in all 50 states with Grubhub directly on Amazon.com and in the Amazon Shopping app. Additionally, as long as a customer remains a Prime member, they can enjoy a free ongoing Grubhub+ membership worth $120 a year, without automatically renewing into a paid Grubhub+ membership.

Grubhub+ includes $0 delivery fees on eligible orders over $12, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and exclusive offers.

“Whether it’s saving money on your favorite takeout with Grubhub+, exclusive deals on Prime Day, prescription savings with RxPass, entertainment with Prime Video, or free shipping on more than 300 million items including tens of millions of products available with Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, Prime keeps getting better for members,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “We know Prime members value savings on food delivery, so we are extending the $0 delivery fees and exclusive savings with Grubhub+ for Prime members, and now customers can enjoy easy access to Grubhub from the Amazon store and app.”

“We’re thrilled to build on our successful collaboration with Amazon and bring more convenience to Amazon customers by offering Grubhub’s network of hundreds of thousands of restaurants directly on Amazon.com and in the Amazon Shopping app,” said Howard Migdal, chief executive officer of Grubhub. “More consumers can now experience the exceptional value and service offered by Grubhub+, with Prime members enjoying $0 delivery fees on an ongoing basis.”

Get Your Grub (and Convenience) On

Amazon customers can now access Grubhub conveniently on Amazon.com and in the Amazon Shopping app, enabling Grubhub orders without having to download or switch to the Grubhub app. Visit amazon.com/grubhub to complete a food delivery order with Grubhub. The ordering experience is identical to the experience on Grubhub.com or Grubhub’s app. Customers will see the same restaurant prices that they do on Grubhub, and delivery partners will be paid the same way they would be for orders directly from Grubhub.

Get Your Grub (and Savings) On

Prime members can now enjoy all the savings perks of Grubhub+ on an ongoing basis without automatically renewing into a paid Grubhub+ membership—$0 delivery fees on eligible orders, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and exclusive offers. To view details and activate the Grubhub+ ongoing offer, Prime members can visit amazon.com/grubhub. Previously offered as a one-year trial that converted to a paid Grubhub+ membership, Prime members only need to activate the ongoing Grubhub+ offer once—all one needs to enjoy Grubhub+ is a Prime membership.

Since the start of the Grubhub+ offer in 2022, Prime members have saved hundreds of millions of dollars from waived subscription fees and discounts. Those who place at least one order a month save an average of $300 per year in delivery fees and promotions with Grubhub+. Beyond the $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and exclusive offers that come with Grubhub+, Prime members automatically save $120 per year on a Grubhub+ membership—and every year thereafter as long as they remain with Prime.