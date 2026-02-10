Bretton AI Secures $75 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Bretton AI, formerly Greenlite AI, has secured a $75 million Series B funding round, marking an expansion of its mission to define how AI is deployed across financial crime operations in regulated financial institutions.

The round was led by Sapphire Ventures, with continued participation from all existing institutional investors: Greylock, Thomson Reuters Ventures, Canvas Ventures, and Y Combinator. New investors include TIAA Ventures. Rajeev Dham, Partner at Sapphire Ventures, has also joined Bretton AI’s Board of Directors. The financing comes less than one year after the company’s Series A.

Bretton AI is trusted by OCC-, FDIC-, and Federal Reserve–regulated banks and global financial platforms including Robinhood, Mercury, Gusto, Lead Bank, and Coastal Community Bank. Its AI agents are used to staff high-volume, mission-critical financial crime workflows, including KYC and KYB reviews, AML and sanctions investigations, and ongoing monitoring.

“Financial crime is the breakout use case for AI in financial services,” said Will Lawrence, CEO and co-founder of Bretton AI. “This work is complex, unstructured, and deeply scrutinized. We’ve proven that AI agents can operate in production inside the world’s most regulated institutions when built with the right trust and governance foundations. Bretton AI represents the next chapter of that ambition.”

At the core of Bretton AI’s platform is its proprietary Trust Infrastructure, a governance system that embeds regulatory guidance, model risk management, continuous AI evaluation, and rigorous quality assurance into every agent. This allows financial institutions to deploy AI that is audit-ready, explainable, and regulator-aligned from day one.

Investigations span dozens of tools and data sources, requiring human analysts to manually stitch together evidence and narratives under evolving regulatory expectations. Bretton AI’s agents operate across systems, reason over messy and incomplete data, and complete investigations in minutes instead of days. The result is immediate ROI, higher consistency, and more defensible financial crime decisions.

“Financial crime compliance is one of the most operationally intensive and critical functions in financial services—and it’s exactly where we think AI can deliver the biggest impact,” said Rajeev Dham, Partner at Sapphire Ventures. “From our perspective, Bretton AI has proven that AI agents can run in production at scale, turning compliance teams into force multipliers rather than cost centers. Will and the team aren’t just helping institutions move faster—they’re defining the trust infrastructure for how AI should be deployed, governed and audited across the global financial system. We couldn’t be more excited to partner.”