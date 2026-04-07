ALSO Partners With Doordash, Raises $200 Million

PALO ALTO — ALSO, a mobility company that was incubated within Rivian, has raised $200 million and formed a partnership with Doordash to build the future of autonomous delivery.

Through a strategic investment and multi-year commercial collaboration, the two companies will work together to deploy small electric vehicles designed to optimize how goods move in dynamic, population-dense environments.

The intersection of roads and road-adjacent spaces, such as bike lanes, shoulders and curbsides, are the areas that make up the hardest part of the last-mile delivery puzzle. They’re also where traditional vehicles struggle most, and where smaller, more adaptable EVs like those designed by ALSO have the greatest opportunity to perform.

This partnership is focused on unlocking those spaces.

“Small autonomous EVs are optimal in these environments,” said ALSO Co-Founder and President Chris Yu. “That is what ALSO is building from the ground up.”

ALSO has recently completed a $200 million Series C financing round, led by Greenoaks, with participation from Prysm Capital and strategic investment from DoorDash. As part of the partnership, Doordash co-founder and Chief Product Officer Stanley Tang will join ALSO as a Board Observer.