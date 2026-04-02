Apple Launching New Platform for Businesses

Apple is introducing a free all-in-one platform later this month called Apple Business that includes key services companies need to manage their Apple devices, reach more customers, equip team members with essential apps and tools, and get support from experts to run and grow efficiently and securely.

Apple Business features built-in mobile device management, helping businesses easily configure employee groups, device settings, security, and apps with Blueprints to quickly get started. In addition, customers can now set up business email, calendar, and directory services with their own domain name for seamless and elevated communication and collaboration.

In addition, Apple Business can help millions of companies grow their reach and connect with local customers across Apple Maps, Mail, Wallet, Siri, and more, including a new option coming this summer that will enable businesses in the U.S. and Canada to place local ads in Maps during key search and discovery moments. Apple Business will be available starting Tuesday, April 14, in more than 200 countries and regions to new and existing users of Apple Business Connect, Apple Business Essentials, and Apple Business Manager. Those three services will no longer be available once Apple Business launches.

“Apple Business is a significant leap forward in our decades-long commitment to helping companies of all sizes leverage the power of Apple products and services to run and grow,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Enterprise and Education Marketing. “We’ve unified Apple’s strongest business offerings into one simple, secure platform, delivering key features for organizations in every stage and sector, including built-in device management, collaboration tools, and additional ways to reach new customers. We can’t wait to see how Apple Business helps companies spend more time focusing on what they love and connecting deeply with their communities.”<

Built-In Mobile Device Management

Apple Business offers built-in mobile device management (MDM), facilitating a comprehensive view of an organization’s Apple devices, settings, and more from a single interface. Previously available as a subscription within Apple Business Essentials in the U.S., Apple Business is designed to make IT easy — including for small businesses without dedicated IT resources. Apple Business includes new Blueprints to easily set up devices with preconfigured settings and apps, ensuring consistency and security and enabling zero-touch deployment for employees, so that new Apple products are ready to go out of the box.

Apple Business includes options to purchase upgraded iCloud storage and support with AppleCare+ for Business, and a companion Apple Business app will allow employees to install apps for work, view colleague contact information, and request support while on the go.3

Apple Business expands the availability of Apple Business Manager to more than 200 countries and regions, and supports additional device management features, including:

Managed Apple Accounts: Company data remains secure while employee data remains private, with cryptographic separation of work and personal data on devices. Apple Business enables automated Managed Apple Account creation for new employees through integration with an identity service provider, including Google Workspace, Microsoft Entra ID, and more.

Employee management: Create user groups by function or team to assign apps and roles. Organizations can also create custom roles to manage access exactly the way they want.

App distribution: Easily acquire and distribute apps to employees and teams through the App Store.