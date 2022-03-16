News

Cupertino, Home of Apple, Named Most Educated City

Cupertino, home of Apple Inc, was named the No.1 city in the U.S. with the most educated population according to Dwellics, a resource for city data and personalized advice.

Silicon Valley held four of the top six most educated cities on Dwellics’ 2022 list of the Top 100: Most Educated Cities in America 2022.

Dwellics analyzed data on children and adults in more than 50,000 U.S. cities to compile the report. The analysis focused on math, reading, and language arts proficiency, spelling bee, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) competition winners, numbers of blue-ribbon schools, and percentage of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher or a STEM degree.

With four cities in the top ten, California comes out as the leading state in the nation for intellectuals young and old to call home. In general, the Bay Area dominates among the California cities on the list, placing most of the state’s twenty total communities represented. The most intelligent Californian cities:

  • Cupertino (#1)
  • Saratoga (#3)
  • Los Altos (#5)
  • Palo Alto (#6)
  • Piedmont (#12)

Cupertino has a population of 60,257 and is home to Apple headquarters, maker of Macs and iPhones and the most valuable company in the world based on stock market capitalization.

According to a recent report, California’s top spot in the list comes despite the state’s rank of 30th in the nation in per-student spending. This apparent dichotomy could be explained by the ready availability of high-paying technology sector jobs in the Bay Area and the generally highly educated population which fills them.

