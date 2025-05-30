News Venture Capital

Joby Aviation Closes $250 Million Investment From Toyota

Posted on Author Editor Comments Off on Joby Aviation Closes $250 Million Investment From Toyota

SANTA CRUZ — Joby Aviation, Inc., a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, announced the successful closing of the first $250 million tranche of a previously announced strategic investment from Toyota Motor Corporation. The funding marks a significant milestone in strengthening the long-term collaboration between the two companies and supports their shared vision for the future of air mobility.

The investment is aimed at supporting certification and commercial production of Joby’s electric air taxi. This underscores the mutual commitment to deepening integration and delivering next generation travel to global markets. This investment also puts the two companies a step closer toward a strategic manufacturing alliance.

“We’re already seeing the benefit of working with Toyota in streamlining manufacturing processes and optimizing design,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby. “This is an important next step in our alliance with Toyota to scale the promise of electric flight. With this capital and Toyota’s legendary production expertise, we’re enhancing our ability to scale cutting-edge design and manufacturing to meet the demands of our partners and customers.”

“This milestone further cements the collaboration and alignment between our two companies,” said Tetsuo “Ted” Ogawa, CEO of Toyota North America. “Our investment in Joby reflects our shared dream of mobility for all and our commitment to achieving a future of air mobility.”

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Cana Emerges From Stealth With Molecular Beverage Printer

Posted on Author Editor

REDWOOD CITY — After three years of research and development, Cana Technology is emerging from stealth with the world’s first countertop molecular beverage printer to give people any beverage, anytime, with ultra-low waste. Cana was founded by The Production Board (TPB), a holding company established to solve the most fundamental problems that affect our planet. TPB, which […]
Venture Capital

Opal Security Secures $22 Million Series B

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Opal Security, a security and access management company, has reeled in $22 million Series B funding, led by Battery Ventures, with participation from existing investors Greylock and Box Group. The round brings Opal Security’s total funding to date to $32 million. Since Opal Security’s 2022 Series A financing, the company says it has […]
News

FuriosaAI Launches RNGD Chip for Data Centers

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA — FuriosaAI, an emerging leader in the AI semiconductor space, has unveiled RNGD (pronounced “Renegade”), a leading AI accelerator, at Hot Chips 2024. RNGD is positioned to be the most efficient data center accelerator for high-performance large language model (LLM) and multimodal model inference, disrupting an AI hardware landscape long defined by legacy chipmakers and […]