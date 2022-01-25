Santa Clara Police Arrest Package Thief

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) responded to a package theft incident on the 3000 block of Toomey Place.

In this case, the victim was notified by the delivery service that a package arrived. The victim went to the front porch and noticed the package was missing. The victim reviewed his doorbell camera footage and saw a male subject driving a distinct vehicle to steal the package. In the same video, the suspect was seen stealing a package from the neighbor’s porch. The victim shared the video footage with the arriving officer.

The video helped the SCPD identify the suspect and his vehicle on the 3100 block of Kifer Road. The officer contacted the suspect, and he admitted to stealing from three separate residences on the 3000 block of Toomey Place. SCPD recovered the stolen items and returned the items to their rightful owners. The suspect, Jamie Lee Price, was arrested .

Residents are reminded to follow these tips to reduce your risk of becoming a victim of package theft: