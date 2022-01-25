Santa Clara Police Arrest Package Thief

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) responded to a package theft incident on the 3000 block of Toomey Place.
In this case, the victim was notified by the delivery service that a package arrived. The victim went to the front porch and noticed the package was missing. The victim reviewed his doorbell camera footage and saw a male subject driving a distinct vehicle to steal the package. In the same video, the suspect was seen stealing a package from the neighbor’s porch. The victim shared the video footage with the arriving officer.
The video helped the SCPD identify the suspect and his vehicle on the 3100 block of Kifer Road. The officer contacted the suspect, and he admitted to stealing from three separate residences on the 3000 block of Toomey Place. SCPD recovered the stolen items and returned the items to their rightful owners. The suspect, Jamie Lee Price, was arrested .
Residents are reminded to follow these tips to reduce your risk of becoming a victim of package theft:
- If your employer will allow it, have packages delivered to your work
- Request that the shipper hold your package at their pick-up facility or local branch from a large retailer. Then, pick it up in person at your convenience
- Require a signature confirmation upon delivery; this will prevent your package from being left at an unattended home
- When possible, request a specific delivery date and time from the shipper when you know you will be home
- Provide delivery instructions to the shipper so that packages can be left at a safe location at your home (out of sight from the street)
- Sign up for delivery alerts (text messages or e-mails) from the shipper.
- Call a trusted neighbor when the packages are delivered, and ask them to take the packages inside for safekeeping until you get home
- Have packages delivered to a place where they can be received in person, such as the home of a trusted neighbor or relative
- Depending on the vendor you use, there may be other secure delivery options. Be sure to ask! For example, Amazon.com has an option for purchases made on their website called “Amazon Lockers,” which delivers your package to a secure site at a local convenience store