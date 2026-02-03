Gruve Secures $50 Million Follow-on Series A Financing

Gruve , a provider of AI services and infrastructure, announced the availability of more than 500 megawatts of distributed AI inference capacity across the United States. The company also secured a $50 million follow-on Series A financing to accelerate deployments, expand strategic partnerships, and scale its full-stack agentic services.

The financing brings Gruve’s total funding to $87.5 million and was led by Xora Innovation (backed by Temasek), with participation from Mayfield, Cisco Investments, Acclimate Ventures, AI Space and other strategic investors.

The capital accelerates Gruve’s ability to make low-latency AI inference capacity immediately available across Tier 1 and Tier 2 U.S. cities and scale efficiently as demand grows—without multi-year data center buildouts.

The Execution Gap in AI

As inference becomes the dominant AI workload, infrastructure has emerged as the industry’s primary constraint. While models, agents, and hardware continue to see breakthroughs, the systems running them have not kept pace.

Most production inference today relies on infrastructure that was never designed for low-latency, high-throughput, cost-sensitive AI, resulting in unsustainable costs, mounting technical debt, and weak unit economics.

Gruve’s Inference Infrastructure Fabric was built to close this gap.

Inference Infrastructure Services Purpose-built for Production AI Workloads

Gruve’s Inference Infrastructure Fabric is a distributed platform engineered specifically for production-grade AI inference, delivering predictable latency, scalable throughput and industry leading economics.

Key capabilities include: