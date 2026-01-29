Ricursive Intelligence Scores $400 Million Series A

PALO ALTO — Ricursive Intelligence, a frontier AI lab founded by the co-creators of AlphaChip, has scored a $300 million Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners at a $4 billion post-money valuation. The round follows Ricursive’s public launch less than two months earlier and includes participation from DST Global, NVentures (NVIDIA’s venture capital arm), Felicis Ventures, 49 Palms Ventures, Radical AI, and Sequoia Capital.

Ricursive Intelligence was founded by Dr. Anna Goldie and Dr. Azalia Mirhoseini, whose work on AlphaChip was instrumental in establishing AI-driven chip design and has since been adopted across four generations of TPU and deployed by external semiconductor companies. Ricursive is building a next-generation platform that closes the recursive feedback loop between AI models and the chips that power them, addressing what has become the primary bottleneck to AI progress: the slow, capital-intensive process of semiconductor design.

The new funding will be used to scale Ricursive’s world-class research and engineering team and significantly expand its compute infrastructure, enabling faster iteration across the full semiconductor design stack.

“The pace of AI progress is dictated by hardware,” said Dr. Anna Goldie, co-founder and CEO of Ricursive Intelligence. “Ricursive’s mission is to radically accelerate chip design, and ultimately to use AI to design its own silicon substrate. This funding will allow us to grow our world-class team and build the infrastructure necessary to meet this challenge.”

“To advance the state of the art in AI, we must operate at the Pareto frontier of intelligence and computational efficiency,” said Dr. Azalia Mirhoseini, co-founder and CTO of Ricursive Intelligence. “Ricursive is building toward a future where rapid AI and hardware co-evolution becomes reality, unlocking significant gains in performance and energy efficiency. Together with our exceptional team, we are excited to drive this paradigm shift.”

Ricursive’s rapid follow-on financing reflects strong conviction from both AI and semiconductor industry leaders in the company’s world-class team, technical approach, and long-term vision.

“Ricursive is addressing what may be the most critical bottleneck facing the AI industry today: the gap between AI advancement and semiconductor capability,” said Guru Chahal, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. “Anna and Azalia pioneered a new approach to chip design with AlphaChip. At Ricursive, they’re building a full-stack platform that creates a continuous improvement cycle between AI models and the hardware that powers them. The caliber of the founding team, the ambition of what they’re building, combined with the technical progress they’ve already achieved, made this a clear investment for us. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Ricursive Intelligence.”