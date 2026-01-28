NVIDIA Invests $2 Billion in Coreweave

NVIDIA announced an expansion of its relationship with New Jersey-based CoreWeave to accelerate the buildout of more than 5 gigawatts of AI factories by 2030 to advance AI adoption at global scale.

NVIDIA said it will invest $2 billion in CoreWeave Class A common stock at a purchase price of $87.20 per share. The investment reflects NVIDIA’s confidence in CoreWeave’s business, team and growth strategy as a cloud platform built on NVIDIA infrastructure.

According to an SEC filing, NVIDIA has 47,213,353 shares in Coreweave for an 11.5% stake in the company.

Demand for AI continues to grow exponentially and the need for compute has never been greater. To help meet this demand, NVIDIA and CoreWeave are deepening their infrastructure, software and platform alignment. The companies intend to:

Build AI factories developed and operated by CoreWeave using NVIDIA ’s leading accelerated computing platform technology to meet customer demand.

Leverage NVIDIA’s financial strength to accelerate CoreWeave’s procurement of land, power and shell to build AI factories.

Test and validate CoreWeave’s AI-native software and reference architecture, including SUNK and CoreWeave Mission Control, to unlock deeper interoperability and work towards including those offerings within NVIDIA’s reference architectures for NVIDIA’s cloud partners and enterprise customers.

Deploy multiple generations of NVIDIA infrastructure across CoreWeave’s platform through early adoption of NVIDIA computing architectures, including the NVIDIA Rubin platform, NVIDIA Vera CPUs and NVIDIA BlueField storage systems.

“AI is entering its next frontier and driving the largest infrastructure buildout in human history,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “CoreWeave’s deep AI factory expertise, platform software and unmatched execution velocity are recognized across the industry. Together, we’re racing to meet extraordinary demand for NVIDIA AI factories — the foundation of the AI industrial revolution.”

“From the very beginning, our collaboration has been guided by a simple conviction: AI succeeds when software, infrastructure and operations are designed together,” said Michael Intrator, co-founder, chairman and CEO of CoreWeave. “NVIDIA is the leading and most requested computing platform at every phase of AI — from pre-training to post-training — and Blackwell provides the lowest cost architecture for inference. This expanded collaboration underscores the strength of demand we are seeing across our customer base and the broader market signals as AI systems move into large-scale production.”