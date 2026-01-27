Upscale AI Lands $200 Million Series A

SANTA CLARA – Upscale AI, Inc., an AI networking infrastructure company, has landed $200 million Series A financing led by Tiger Global, Premji Invest, and Xora Innovation with participation from Maverick Silicon, StepStone Group, Mayfield, Prosperity7 Ventures, Intel Capital, and Qualcomm Ventures. This new investment brings the total funding received to over $300 million.

The rapid investor backing reflects a growing industry consensus: networking is a critical bottleneck to scaling AI, and traditional network architectures designed to connect general purpose compute and storage are fundamentally unsuited for the AI era. The distinction is essential: traditional networking connects endpoints, whereas AI networking unifies the cluster. As specialized AI compute continues to scale, it is increasingly constrained by retrofitted or proprietary networking architectures. Legacy data center network solutions were designed for a pre-AI world, not for the massive, tightly synchronized scale-up required at rack scale.

Upscale AI unifies GPUs, AI accelerators, memory, storage, and networking into a single, synchronized AI engine. As a core element of Upscale’s AI strategy, the purpose-built SkyHammer scale-up solution enables the unified rack by collapsing the distance between accelerators, memory, and storage, transforming the entire stack into one cohesive, synchronized system. Upscale’s AI platform is built on and actively advances open standards and open source technologies, including ESUN, Ultra Accelerator Link (UAL), Ultra Ethernet (UEC), SONiC, and the Switch Abstraction Interface (SAI). The company is an active participant in the Ultra Accelerator Link Consortium, Ultra Ethernet Consortium, Open Compute Project, and SONiC Foundation.

With an additional $200 million in new financing, Upscale AI will be delivering the first full-stack, turnkey platform spanning silicon, systems, and software built to interconnect the heterogeneous future of AGI. The company will use the funding to rapidly expand its engineering, sales, and operations teams as it moves into commercial deployment. Upscale AI is experiencing strong early traction for its solutions for hyperscalers and AI infrastructure operators pursuing scalable, open networking alternatives.

Upscale AI’s networking solutions are slated to ship this year.

“This investment accelerates our mission to fundamentally re-architect networking for the AI era,” said Barun Kar, CEO of Upscale AI. “With a world-class team and strong customer pull, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build the open AI networking platform the industry has been waiting for.”

“Upscale AI has built extraordinary momentum in an exceptionally short time,” said Rajiv Khemani, Executive Chairman of Upscale AI. “The market is demanding open, scalable AI networking solutions, and Upscale AI is uniquely positioned to help customers break through today’s networking constraints.”