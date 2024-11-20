Most Popular Podcasts on Apple for 2024

Apple has released its list of the most popular podcasts of 2024, with year-end charts localized for listeners in nearly 100 countries and regions. The 2024 charts are available in the Browse tab through the end of the year, and include the top podcasts overall, the top new shows that debuted this year, the most followed shows, the most shared shows and episodes, and the top free and subscriber channels. Listeners in over 15 markets can also explore Shows We Love, a curated collection of standout narrative and episodic series that resonated this year.