Apple has released its list of the most popular podcasts of 2024, with year-end charts localized for listeners in nearly 100 countries and regions. The 2024 charts are available in the Browse tab through the end of the year, and include the top podcasts overall, the top new shows that debuted this year, the most followed shows, the most shared shows and episodes, and the top free and subscriber channels. Listeners in over 15 markets can also explore Shows We Love, a curated collection of standout narrative and episodic series that resonated this year.
Most Popular Podcasts on Apple for 2024
On Tuesday, December 3, Apple Podcasts will reveal the Show of the Year.
Here are the most popular podcasts of 2024 in the U.S.:
Top Shows
- The Daily
- Crime Junkie
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Dateline NBC
- SmartLess
- Huberman Lab
- This American Life
- New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
- Up First from NPR
- Morbid
Top New Shows
- The Tucker Carlson Show
- Three
- Mortal Sin
- Drowning Creek
- The Rise and Fall of Ruby Franke
- Blood is Thicker: The Hargan Family Killings
- Noble
- Murder in the Hollywood Hills
- Hysterical
- Who Killed JFK?
Top Series
- Serial
- Up and Vanished
- Three
- The Bakersfield Three
- CounterClock
- Something Was Wrong
- Dr. Death
- The Binge Cases
- Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra
- The Binge Crimes
Top Episodes
- Crime Junkie: “SERIAL KILLER: The Alphabet Murders Part 1”
- The Joe Rogan Experience: “#2219 – Donald Trump”
- The Daily: “Harris Baits Trump: Inside Their Fiery Debate”
- Dateline NBC: “Dangerous Secret”
- The Bakersfield Three: “Episode 1: Fight Like a Mother”
- SmartLess: “Vince Vaughn”
- Three: “Skylar Is Missing | Chapter 1”
- Serial: “Serial S04 – Ep. 1: Poor Baby Raul”
- Mortal Sin: “1 – Ashes to Ashes”
- New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce: “Travis Wins on the Road, Jason Celebrates Shirtless and Full Divisional Round Recap | Ep 75”
Most Shared Shows
- Huberman Lab
- Scamanda
- Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus
- The Daily
- The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
- The Bible Recap
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Sold a Story
- Who Killed JFK?
- Crime Junkie
Most Shared Episodes
- The Tucker Carlson Show: “Calley & Casey Means: The Truth About Ozempic, the Pill, and How Big Pharma Keeps You Sick”
- The Mel Robbins Podcast: “The #1 Menopause Doctor: How to Lose Belly Fat, Sleep Better, & Stop Suffering Now”
- The Daily: “The Year of Taylor Swift”
- Huberman Lab: “Dr. Stacy Sims: Female-Specific Exercise & Nutrition for Health, Performance & Longevity”
- The Joe Rogan Experience: “#2219 – Donald Trump”
- The Ezra Klein Show: “Is Tim Walz the Midwestern Dad Democrats Need?”
- Honestly with Bari Weiss: “Why the Kids Aren’t Alright”
- We Can Do Hard Things: “263. Healing from Emotionally Immature Parents with Lindsay C. Gibson”
- Call Her Daddy: “Vice President Kamala Harris”
- Good Inside with Dr. Becky: “The Anxious Generation with Jonathan Haidt”
Most Followed Shows
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
- Huberman Lab
- Call Her Daddy
- The Tucker Carlson Show
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- SmartLess
- Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus
- Crime Junkie
- The Daily
Top Subscriber Shows
- Apple News+ Narrated
- Morbid
- Dateline NBC
- The Rise and Fall of Ruby Franke
- Dr. Death
- SmartLess
- Something Was Wrong
- Scamtown
- American Scandal
- Mortal Sin
Top Channels
- Wondery
- iHeartPodcasts
- The New York Times
- audiochuck
- SiriusXM Podcasts
- Dateline NBC
- Dear Media
- iHeart True Crime
- Scicomm Media
- Cumulus Podcast Network