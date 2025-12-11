ALM Ventures Debuts $100 Million Fund

MOUNTAIN VIEW — ALM Ventures has announced the launch of ALM Ventures Fund I, a $100 million early-stage fund dedicated to humanoid robots, embodied AI, and spatial intelligence.

The fund invests at the seed and pre-seed stages and is structured to build concentrated early ownership in this emerging category, arriving at a moment when humanoids and physical AI are widely viewed as the most transformational technology class of the coming decade. The fund is further supported by a disciplined portfolio-construction model and reserves for follow-on financing.

“After years of research, humanoids are finally entering a phase where performance, reliability, and cost are converging toward commercial viability,” said Modar Alaoui, Founder and General Partner of ALM Ventures. “What the category needs now is focused capital and deep technical diligence to turn prototypes into scalable, enduring companies.”

ALM Ventures Fund I’s investment thesis targets the foundations of scalable humanoid deployment, spanning next-generation platforms, intelligent motion systems, spatial reasoning, embodied intelligence, world-modeling approaches, and the supporting infrastructure required for early commercial rollout.

During fund formation, ALM Ventures completed ten initial investments aligned with the fund’s thesis. These companies span core layers of the humanoid stack and include Sanctuary AI, Weave Robotics, Emancro, High Torque Robotics, MicroFactory, Mbodi, Adamo, Haptica Robotics, UMA, and O-ID. Additional portfolio details are available on the ALM Ventures website.

The field is entering a commercial readiness phase as advances in control, perception and model-based reasoning begin to reduce integration complexity and lower cost curves. These shifts are creating clearer pathways for early humanoid applications and accelerating the move toward more mature forms of autonomous deployment.

As part of its ecosystem-building work, ALM Ventures also produces the global Humanoids Summit series across Silicon Valley, London and Tokyo. Its focus on commercialization, scalable production, and capital allocation gives the firm early visibility into new technologies, emerging pre-incorporation teams, and direct access to the established leaders shaping the global humanoid ecosystem.