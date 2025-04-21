Auradine Lands $153 Million Series C

SANTA CLARA — Auradine, Inc ., a provider of energy-efficient solutions for blockchain and AI infrastructure, has announced closing of an additional $153 million in connection with its Series C funding round. The oversubscribed round was led by StepStone Group and included participation from Maverick Silicon, Premji Invest, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Qualcomm Ventures, Mayfield, MARA Holdings, GSBackers and other existing investors.

This latest round brings Auradine’s total capital raised to over $300 million, positioning the company to expand its product portfolio and accelerate its mission to deliver scalable, sustainable and innovative infrastructure for the AI and blockchain era. Concurrent with the Series C close, Auradine is announcing the formation of a new business group, AuraLinks AI, focused on open-standards based networking solutions to address the rapidly increasing bandwidth and cooling requirements of next-generation AI data centers. The AuraLinks AI team draws on decades of experience from companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, Juniper, Marvell, Broadcom, Google, and Microsoft, with a proven track record of delivering market-leading products that have generated multi-billion-dollar revenues.

Since its founding in 2022, Auradine has emerged as a disruptor in blockchain and AI infrastructure, driven by innovation and execution. Key achievements include:

Commercial delivery of its Teraflux™ 3nm Bitcoin miners, featuring advanced cooling solutions now deployed by over 40 leading Bitcoin data center operators.

A rapidly expanding order pipeline, signaling strong demand for Auradine’s high-performance, energy-efficient blockchain solutions.

Introduction of a high-speed, low-latency networking platform that enhances performance, reduces bottlenecks and maximizes GPU efficiency.

Recognition by the Global Semiconductor Alliance as a “Start-Up to Watch” for 2025.

Strategic contributions to the Ultra Accelerator Link (UAL) and Ultra Ethernet Link consortiums, helping shape future industry standards.

Appointment of semiconductor industry veteran Lip-Bu Tan to Auradine’s Board of Directors.

“Both Bitcoin and AI convert energy into economic value and require highly energy-efficient, scalable and flexible infrastructure solutions,” said Rajiv Khemani, co-founder and CEO of Auradine. “Since day one, Auradine has focused on open standards, sustainability, and innovation velocity. Our dual focus on Bitcoin and AI infrastructure places Auradine at the intersection of pivotal technologies that will reshape computing and energy utilization for decades to come. This funding round enables us to scale that vision with greater speed and impact.”