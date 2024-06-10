Eko Health Reels In $41 Million Series D

SAN FRANCISCO — Eko Health , a pioneer in applying artificial intelligence for early detection of heart and lung diseases, has raised $41 million in Series D financing. With participation by ARTIS Ventures, Highland Capital Partners, NTTVC, and Questa Capital, the funding round will be used to expand U.S. and global access to the company’s early disease detection platform.

The funding builds on recent commercial and clinical milestones, including U.S. FDA clearances for its structural heart murmur and low ejection fraction (Low EF) detection algorithms. Eko’s murmur detection algorithm was clinically validated in a Massachusetts General Hospital study and found to double identification rates of structural heart murmurs versus conventional practice in primary care. The low EF detection algorithm, developed with Mayo Clinic, was shown in an Imperial College London study to significantly enhance the identification of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction in GP clinics. By enhancing detection capabilities, Eko’s platform significantly reduces diagnostic bottlenecks, leading to earlier interventions and improved patient outcomes.

“Eko harnesses AI to unlock universal access to expert-level cardiac and pulmonary disease detection for patients everywhere,” said Connor Landgraf, CEO and co-founder of Eko Health. “Just as Ring transformed doorbells into home security systems, Eko has reinvented the world’s most ubiquitous medical tool into a powerful early disease detection platform, creating the world’s largest install base of professional AI-enabled cardiology devices.”

Cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases are among the leading causes of death worldwide, underscoring the critical need for early detection. Millions of patients remain unaware of their risk factors, often due to limited access to effective detection tools. Eko is addressing this gap by introducing sophisticated detection capabilities into any physical exam — from primary care exams at NCH Healthcare System in the U.S. to maternal-fetal health exams in Nigeria .

“Eko has spent the past decade building an unparalleled dataset of digital heart and lung sounds, which it leverages to develop clinical AI for the physical world,” said Vas Bailey, PhD, Chair of the Board at Eko Health and Partner at ARTIS Ventures. “Like countless others, I lost a parent much too early to undetected heart disease. I am deeply inspired by the team’s dedication to saving lives by equipping hundreds of thousands—and soon millions—of clinicians worldwide with our groundbreaking early detection platform.”

Eko will use the new capital to deepen its presence in the U.S. and accelerate its expansion into key international markets, supported by new strategic investments from Double Point Ventures in the U.S., Singapore-based global investor EDBI (the corporate investment arm of the Singapore Economic Development Board), and LG Technology Ventures, backed by the LG Group of South Korea. With the new funding and regulatory clearances, Eko is poised to rapidly expand access to its AI-enabled cardiac and pulmonary disease detection platform, empowering millions of healthcare professionals to improve patient outcomes in the coming years.