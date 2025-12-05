Genspark Closes $275 Million Series B

PALO ALTO – Genspark has closed an oversubscribed $275 million Series B financing round at a $1.25 billion post-money valuation. The round was backed by Emergence Capital Partners, the Silicon Valley firm behind Salesforce, Zoom, and Box, alongside leading global technology investors including SBI Investment, LG Technology Ventures, Pavilion Capital, Uphonest Capital, with all existing investors doubling down in this round. The company said it achieved this milestone while breaking $50 million in annualized run rate within five months – one of the fastest growth rates among AI companies in the industry.

The funding coincides with the launch of the Genspark AI Workspace. This new platform moves beyond simple AI assistance, which requires step-by-step guidance, to deliver true end-to-end autonomy by putting work on autopilot.

“There are over 1 billion knowledge workers globally spending countless hours on busywork: drafting emails, summarizing meeting notes, creating slides, analyzing data, writing reports. AI chatbots gave us conversation, but they didn’t eliminate the work. You’re still prompting, switching tools, editing outputs. That’s not transformation, that’s just AI-assisted busywork!” said Eric Jing, CEO of Genspark. “Genspark changes this dynamic entirely. Our platform enables knowledge workers to focus on strategy and decisions while autonomous agents handle execution. You state your intent, we deliver the finished work. This is a fundamental shift in how a billion people will work, from managing tasks to driving outcomes. In the AI era, Genspark is where your work gets finished autonomously.”

While LLMs provide powerful reasoning, they lack the “arms and legs” to execute complex business tasks. Genspark’s platform provides that capability, allowing you to put work on autopilot and shift from managing tasks to driving outcomes and strategy. You no longer give step-by-step instructions; you give a high-level goal, and Genspark’s proprietary Mixture-of-Agents architecture manages the entire workflow. No prompting. No tool-switching. Just finished.

“Genspark unlocks something entirely new for enterprises: autonomous execution that delivers finished work, not just assistance,” said Joe Floyd, General Partner at Emergence Capital. “We’ve got our pulse on the AI workspace category, and no one has cracked this until now. Genspark is solving real-world pain points and filling the productivity gap in enterprise AI adoption.”

Genspark’s all-in-one platform acts as the intelligent conductor for this process. It doesn’t rely on a single, pre-trained model. Instead, it intelligently selects and orchestrates from 30+ AI models—including leading models like GPT, Claude, and Gemini alongside open-source alternatives. This is powered by 150+ in-house tools and 20+ premium datasets, allowing the platform to integrate with hundreds of work tools, collect scattered data, connect the dots, and deliver a final, polished outcome.

“We tried more than 20 AI tools on the market to help us build our quarterly presentations and earnings reports,” said a CFO at one of the largest publicly traded real estate companies in Texas. “Genspark is the only one that is boardroom ready.”