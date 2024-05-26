TSA Sets Record for Passengers Screened Friday

The Transportation Security Administration said its officers set a new record for most travelers screened in a single day!

On Friday, May 24, 2,951,163 individuals were screened at airport checkpoints nationwide, surpassing the previous record on Nov. 26, 2023. On Thursday, May 23, 2.89 million individuals were screened for the third busiest day ever.

Millions of Americans are flying somewhere for the Memorial Day Weekend and the TSA recommends arriving early for screening and check-in.

TSA is part of the Department of Homeland Security.