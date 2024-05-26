News

TSA Sets Record for Passengers Screened Friday

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

The Transportation Security Administration said its officers set a new record for most travelers screened in a single day!

On Friday, May 24, 2,951,163 individuals were screened at airport checkpoints nationwide, surpassing the previous record on Nov. 26, 2023. On Thursday, May 23, 2.89 million individuals were screened for the third busiest day ever.

Millions of Americans are flying somewhere for the Memorial Day Weekend and the TSA recommends arriving early for screening and check-in.

TSA is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Speakers Revealed for Finovate Spring 2024

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Finovate, a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology, has revealed its slate of speakers for FinovateSpring 2024, to be held May 21-23 at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco. One of the leading events dedicated to shaping the digital future of the financial services industry, FinovateSpring […]
News

Palo Alto Home Burglarized, Car Stolen

Posted on Author Editor

Palo Alto police are investigating a burglary of an occupied home that occurred earlier this month, where the unknown suspect also stole the resident’s car. On Thursday, December 9, 2021, at about 10:12 a.m., the Palo Alto dispatch center received a call reporting a residential burglary and vehicle theft that had occurred earlier that morning […]
Apple News

Mariah Carey Christmas Special to Debut Dec. 3 on Apple TV+

Posted on Author Editor

Mariah Carey, superstar singer best known for holiday hit All I Want for Christmas is You, will debut her new Christmas show on Apple TV+ this Friday, December 3. This is the second consecutive year that Carey has taped a holiday show for Apple TV+. The highly anticipated special will reveal the first and only […]