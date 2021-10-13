New Vehicle Prices Top $45,000 for First Time

New-vehicle prices hit another all-time high in September 2021, marking the sixth straight record-setting month and surpassing $45,000 for the first time, according to a new report from Kelley Blue Book. At $45,031, the average transaction price (ATP) for a new vehicle was up 12.1% (or $4,872) from one year ago in September 2020 and up 3.7% (or $1,613) from August 2021.
The all-time-high prices accompanied the fifth straight month of a slowing sales pace. Total sales last month numbered just 1,012,797, a 7.3% month-over-month decrease and one of the lowest volumes in the past decade. On top of supply dynamics, the vehicle mix shifted in September away from lower-priced sedans, compacts and entry-level segments toward more-expensive pickups, SUVs and the luxury market.
“The record-high prices in September are mostly a result of the mix of vehicles sold,” said Kayla Reynolds, analyst for Cox Automotive. “Midsize SUV sales jumped in September compared to August and full-size pickup share moved up as well. Sales of lower-priced compact and midsize cars, which had been commanding more share during the summer, faded in September. As long as new-vehicle inventory remains tight, we believe prices will remain elevated.”
Incentive spending fell in September to another record low, dropping to 5.2% of ATP last month, a decrease from 5.6% in August 2021 and well below the 10.0% of ATP recorded in September 2020. Porsche, Land Rover, Genesis, Subaru and Toyota had among the lowest incentive spend last month, all 3% of ATP or lower. On the other hand, Alfa Romeo, Buick, Fiat and Infiniti each had incentive levels above 10% of ATP.
ATPs in September continued to be driven higher by strong luxury vehicle sales. Luxury sales accounted for 16.6% of total market sales, up from 15.1% in September 2020. Luxury share in September was among the highest in the past decade, and luxury buyers paid an average of $60,845 for a new vehicle last month. Further, many luxury brands, notably Acura, Cadillac, Genesis and Mercedes-Benz, achieved year-over-year ATP gains in excess of 20%. Cadillac, for example, saw ATPs jump up more than 32% last month, reaching $81,939. Consumers continue to pay near $100,000 for a new Cadillac Escalade. More than 3,500 were sold in September 2021, a jump of more than 50% from August 2021.
|
Manufacturer
|
September
2021
Transaction Price (Avg.)*
|
August
2021
Transaction Price (Avg.)*
|
September
2020 Transaction Price (Avg.)*
|
Percent Change August 2021 to September 2021*
|
Percent Change September
2020 to September 2021*
|
American Honda (Acura, Honda)
|
$35,310
|
$34,891
|
$30,365
|
1.2%
|
16.3%
|
BMW Group
|
$64,094
|
$60,892
|
$57,797
|
5.3%
|
10.9%
|
Daimler
|
$75,369
|
$74,885
|
$59,899
|
0.6%
|
25.8%
|
Stellantis (Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, RAM)
|
$48,346
|
$47,734
|
$43,736
|
1.3%
|
10.5%
|
Ford Motor Company (Ford, Lincoln)
|
$51,421
|
$51,877
|
$46,295
|
-0.9%
|
11.1%
|
General Motors (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC)
|
$53,241
|
$49,564
|
$43,792
|
7.4%
|
21.6%
|
Hyundai Kia
|
$34,387
|
$33,551
|
$29,810
|
2.5%
|
15.4%
|
Mazda
|
$34,144
|
$32,831
|
$30,103
|
4.0%
|
13.4%
|
Mitsubishi
|
$28,978
|
$28,753
|
$23,415
|
0.8%
|
23.8%
|
Nissan North America (Nissan, INFINITI)
|
$34,621
|
$33,322
|
$30,904
|
3.9%
|
12.0%
|
Subaru
|
$33,911
|
$34,804
|
$31,911
|
-2.6%
|
6.3%
|
Tesla Motors
|
$55,085
|
$54,538
|
$54,270
|
1.0%
|
1.5%
|
Toyota Motor Company (Lexus, Toyota)
|
$40,778
|
$38,845
|
$35,713
|
5.0%
|
14.2%
|
Volkswagen Group (Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche)
|
$49,018
|
$49,696
|
$44,913
|
-1.4%
|
9.1%
|
Volvo North America
|
$55,416
|
$53,968
|
$48,604
|
2.7%
|
14.0%
|
Industry
|
$ 45,031
|
$ 43,418
|
$ 40,159
|
3.7%
|
12.1%
*Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives.
**Tesla Motors did not wholly report price numbers for their model lineup. This heavily skewed the manufacturer’s average transaction price comparisons year-over-year and month-over-month.
|
Makes
|
September
2021
Transaction Price (Avg.)*
|
August
2021
Transaction Price (Avg.)*
|
September
2020 Transaction Price (Avg.)*
|
Percent Change August 2021 to September 2021*
|
Percent Change September
2020 to September 2021*
|
Acura
|
$48,105
|
$48,297
|
$39,900
|
-0.4%
|
20.6%
|
Alfa Romeo
|
$48,549
|
$48,458
|
$44,965
|
0.2%
|
8.0%
|
Audi
|
$57,547
|
$56,806
|
$54,718
|
1.3%
|
5.2%
|
BMW
|
$65,043
|
$63,713
|
$60,418
|
2.1%
|
7.7%
|
Buick
|
$36,319
|
$35,086
|
$34,185
|
3.5%
|
6.2%
|
Makes
|
September
2021
Transaction Price (Avg.)*
|
August
2021
Transaction Price (Avg.)*
|
September
2020 Transaction Price (Avg.)*
|
Percent Change August 2021 to September 2021*
|
Percent Change September
2020 to September 2021*
|
Cadillac
|
$81,938
|
$75,399
|
$54,202
|
8.7%
|
51.2%
|
Chevrolet
|
$50,451
|
$47,095
|
$40,903
|
7.1%
|
23.3%
|
Chrysler
|
$45,387
|
$44,622
|
$40,434
|
1.7%
|
12.3%
|
Dodge
|
$45,052
|
$42,637
|
$38,048
|
5.7%
|
18.4%
|
Fiat
|
$27,726
|
$27,032
|
$28,303
|
2.6%
|
-2.0%
|
Ford
|
$50,853
|
$51,446
|
$45,677
|
-1.2%
|
11.3%
|
Genesis
|
$60,087
|
$59,148
|
$46,328
|
1.6%
|
29.7%
|
GMC
|
$61,557
|
$58,042
|
$54,182
|
6.1%
|
13.6%
|
Honda
|
$33,915
|
$32,983
|
$29,284
|
2.8%
|
15.8%
|
Hyundai
|
$33,390
|
$32,879
|
$29,644
|
1.6%
|
12.6%
|
Infiniti
|
$52,873
|
$51,962
|
$46,679
|
1.8%
|
13.3%
|
Jaguar
|
$73,893
|
$69,477
|
$59,058
|
6.4%
|
25.1%
|
Jeep
|
$44,445
|
$44,340
|
$39,906
|
0.2%
|
11.4%
|
Kia
|
$33,036
|
$31,892
|
$29,637
|
3.6%
|
11.5%
|
Land Rover
|
$86,757
|
$85,056
|
$80,195
|
2.0%
|
8.2%
|
Lexus
|
$53,316
|
$51,261
|
$50,374
|
4.0%
|
5.8%
|
Lincoln
|
$62,394
|
$61,751
|
$57,782
|
1.0%
|
8.0%
|
Mazda
|
$34,144
|
$32,831
|
$30,103
|
4.0%
|
13.4%
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
$75,369
|
$74,885
|
$59,899
|
0.6%
|
25.8%
|
Mini
|
$35,534
|
$35,580
|
$32,929
|
-0.1%
|
7.9%
|
Mitsubishi
|
$28,978
|
$28,753
|
$23,415
|
0.8%
|
23.8%
|
Nissan
|
$33,376
|
$32,407
|
$29,700
|
3.0%
|
12.4%
|
Porsche
|
$102,397
|
$100,747
|
$96,118
|
1.6%
|
6.5%
|
Ram
|
$55,383
|
$54,051
|
$51,549
|
2.5%
|
7.4%
|
Subaru
|
$33,911
|
$34,804
|
$31,911
|
-2.6%
|
6.3%
|
Tesla
|
$55,085
|
$54,538
|
$54,270
|
1.0%
|
1.5%
|
Toyota
|
$38,592
|
$36,743
|
$33,608
|
5.0%
|
14.8%
|
Volkswagen
|
$34,992
|
$35,105
|
$30,594
|
-0.3%
|
14.4%
|
Volvo
|
$54,903
|
$53,767
|
$48,604
|
2.1%
|
13.0%
|
Industry
|
$ 45,031
|
$ 43,418
|
$ 40,159
|
3.7%
|
12.1%
*Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives.
**Tesla Motors did not wholly report price numbers for their model lineup. This heavily skewed the manufacturer’s average transaction price comparisons year-over-year and month-over-month.
|
Segment
|
September
2021
Transaction Price (Avg.)*
|
August
2021
Transaction Price (Avg.)*
|
September
2020 Transaction Price (Avg.)*
|
Percent Change August 2021 to September 2021*
|
Percent Change September
2020 to September 2021*
|
Compact Car
|
$24,741
|
$24,348
|
$22,346
|
1.6%
|
10.7%
|
Compact SUV/Crossover
|
$33,626
|
$33,010
|
$30,476
|
1.9%
|
10.3%
|
Electric Vehicle
|
$56,312
|
$54,651
|
$54,381
|
3.0%
|
3.5%
|
Entry-level Luxury Car
|
$49,969
|
$49,260
|
$44,003
|
1.4%
|
13.6%
|
Full-size Car
|
$43,021
|
$41,649
|
$39,557
|
3.3%
|
8.8%
|
Full-size Pickup Truck
|
$57,719
|
$57,274
|
$53,241
|
0.8%
|
8.4%
|
Full-size SUV/Crossover
|
$68,747
|
$67,688
|
$67,219
|
1.6%
|
2.3%
|
High Performance Car
|
$99,620
|
$98,392
|
$93,189
|
1.2%
|
6.9%
|
High-end Luxury Car
|
$119,312
|
$118,319
|
$104,324
|
0.8%
|
14.4%
|
Hybrid/Alternative Energy Car
|
$33,025
|
$31,537
|
$28,693
|
4.7%
|
15.1%
|
Luxury Car
|
$73,005
|
$73,273
|
$64,267
|
-0.4%
|
13.6%
|
Luxury Compact SUV/Crossover
|
$50,025
|
$49,342
|
$47,288
|
1.4%
|
5.8%
|
Luxury Full-size SUV/Crossover
|
$102,191
|
$101,856
|
$91,083
|
0.3%
|
12.2%
|
Luxury Mid-size SUV/Crossover
|
$67,918
|
$67,307
|
$62,736
|
0.9%
|
8.3%
|
Luxury Subcompact SUV/Crossover
|
$43,186
|
$42,764
|
$40,248
|
1.0%
|
7.3%
|
Mid-size Car
|
$31,370
|
$30,925
|
$27,248
|
1.4%
|
15.1%
|
Mid-size Pickup Truck
|
$41,868
|
$41,507
|
$37,826
|
0.9%
|
10.7%
|
Mid-size SUV/Crossover
|
$45,236
|
$44,286
|
$41,217
|
2.1%
|
9.8%
|
Minivan
|
$43,497
|
$43,930
|
$38,773
|
-1.0%
|
12.2%
|
Sports Car
|
$45,747
|
$43,958
|
$41,661
|
4.1%
|
9.8%
|
Subcompact Car
|
$19,785
|
$21,620
|
$18,851
|
-8.5%
|
5.0%
|
Subcompact SUV/Crossover
|
$29,144
|
$28,467
|
$25,638
|
2.4%
|
13.7%
|
Van
|
$48,300
|
$44,262
|
$41,500
|
9.1%
|
16.4%
|
Industry
|
$ 45,031
|
$ 43,418
|
$ 40,159
|
3.7%
|
12.1%
*Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives.