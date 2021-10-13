News

New Vehicle Prices Top $45,000 for First Time

New-vehicle prices hit another all-time high in September 2021, marking the sixth straight record-setting month and surpassing $45,000 for the first time, according to a new report from Kelley Blue Book. At $45,031, the average transaction price (ATP) for a new vehicle was up 12.1% (or $4,872) from one year ago in September 2020 and up 3.7% (or $1,613) from August 2021.

The all-time-high prices accompanied the fifth straight month of a slowing sales pace. Total sales last month numbered just 1,012,797, a 7.3% month-over-month decrease and one of the lowest volumes in the past decade. On top of supply dynamics, the vehicle mix shifted in September away from lower-priced sedans, compacts and entry-level segments toward more-expensive pickups, SUVs and the luxury market.

“The record-high prices in September are mostly a result of the mix of vehicles sold,” said Kayla Reynolds, analyst for Cox Automotive. “Midsize SUV sales jumped in September compared to August and full-size pickup share moved up as well. Sales of lower-priced compact and midsize cars, which had been commanding more share during the summer, faded in September. As long as new-vehicle inventory remains tight, we believe prices will remain elevated.”

Incentive spending fell in September to another record low, dropping to 5.2% of ATP last month, a decrease from 5.6% in August 2021 and well below the 10.0% of ATP recorded in September 2020. Porsche, Land Rover, Genesis, Subaru and Toyota had among the lowest incentive spend last month, all 3% of ATP or lower. On the other hand, Alfa Romeo, Buick, Fiat and Infiniti each had incentive levels above 10% of ATP.

ATPs in September continued to be driven higher by strong luxury vehicle sales. Luxury sales accounted for 16.6% of total market sales, up from 15.1% in September 2020. Luxury share in September was among the highest in the past decade, and luxury buyers paid an average of $60,845 for a new vehicle last month. Further, many luxury brands, notably Acura, Cadillac, Genesis and Mercedes-Benz, achieved year-over-year ATP gains in excess of 20%. Cadillac, for example, saw ATPs jump up more than 32% last month, reaching $81,939. Consumers continue to pay near $100,000 for a new Cadillac Escalade. More than 3,500 were sold in September 2021, a jump of more than 50% from August 2021.

Manufacturer

September

2021

Transaction Price (Avg.)*

August

2021

Transaction Price (Avg.)*

September

2020 Transaction Price (Avg.)*

Percent Change August 2021 to September 2021*

Percent Change September

2020 to September 2021*

American Honda (Acura, Honda)

$35,310

$34,891

$30,365

1.2%

16.3%

BMW Group

$64,094

$60,892

$57,797

5.3%

10.9%

Daimler

$75,369

$74,885

$59,899

0.6%

25.8%

Stellantis (Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, RAM)

$48,346

$47,734

$43,736

1.3%

10.5%

Ford Motor Company (Ford, Lincoln)

$51,421

$51,877

$46,295

-0.9%

11.1%

General Motors (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC)

$53,241

$49,564

$43,792

7.4%

21.6%

Hyundai Kia

$34,387

$33,551

$29,810

2.5%

15.4%

Mazda

$34,144

$32,831

$30,103

4.0%

13.4%

Mitsubishi

$28,978

$28,753

$23,415

0.8%

23.8%

Nissan North America (Nissan, INFINITI)

$34,621

$33,322

$30,904

3.9%

12.0%

Subaru

$33,911

$34,804

$31,911

-2.6%

6.3%

Tesla Motors

$55,085

$54,538

$54,270

1.0%

1.5%

Toyota Motor Company (Lexus, Toyota)

$40,778

$38,845

$35,713

5.0%

14.2%

Volkswagen Group (Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche)

$49,018

$49,696

$44,913

-1.4%

9.1%

Volvo North America

$55,416

$53,968

$48,604

2.7%

14.0%

Industry

$ 45,031

$ 43,418

$ 40,159

3.7%

12.1%

*Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives.

**Tesla Motors did not wholly report price numbers for their model lineup. This heavily skewed the manufacturer’s average transaction price comparisons year-over-year and month-over-month.

Makes

September

2021

Transaction Price (Avg.)*

August

2021

Transaction Price (Avg.)*

September

2020 Transaction Price (Avg.)*

Percent Change August 2021 to September 2021*

Percent Change September

2020 to September 2021*

Acura

$48,105

$48,297

$39,900

-0.4%

20.6%

Alfa Romeo

$48,549

$48,458

$44,965

0.2%

8.0%

Audi

$57,547

$56,806

$54,718

1.3%

5.2%

BMW

$65,043

$63,713

$60,418

2.1%

7.7%

Buick

$36,319

$35,086

$34,185

3.5%

6.2%

Makes

September

2021

Transaction Price (Avg.)*

August

2021

Transaction Price (Avg.)*

September

2020 Transaction Price (Avg.)*

Percent Change August 2021 to September 2021*

Percent Change September

2020 to September 2021*

Cadillac

$81,938

$75,399

$54,202

8.7%

51.2%

Chevrolet

$50,451

$47,095

$40,903

7.1%

23.3%

Chrysler

$45,387

$44,622

$40,434

1.7%

12.3%

Dodge

$45,052

$42,637

$38,048

5.7%

18.4%

Fiat

$27,726

$27,032

$28,303

2.6%

-2.0%

Ford

$50,853

$51,446

$45,677

-1.2%

11.3%

Genesis

$60,087

$59,148

$46,328

1.6%

29.7%

GMC

$61,557

$58,042

$54,182

6.1%

13.6%

Honda

$33,915

$32,983

$29,284

2.8%

15.8%

Hyundai

$33,390

$32,879

$29,644

1.6%

12.6%

Infiniti

$52,873

$51,962

$46,679

1.8%

13.3%

Jaguar

$73,893

$69,477

$59,058

6.4%

25.1%

Jeep

$44,445

$44,340

$39,906

0.2%

11.4%

Kia

$33,036

$31,892

$29,637

3.6%

11.5%

Land Rover

$86,757

$85,056

$80,195

2.0%

8.2%

Lexus

$53,316

$51,261

$50,374

4.0%

5.8%

Lincoln

$62,394

$61,751

$57,782

1.0%

8.0%

Mazda

$34,144

$32,831

$30,103

4.0%

13.4%

Mercedes-Benz

$75,369

$74,885

$59,899

0.6%

25.8%

Mini

$35,534

$35,580

$32,929

-0.1%

7.9%

Mitsubishi

$28,978

$28,753

$23,415

0.8%

23.8%

Nissan

$33,376

$32,407

$29,700

3.0%

12.4%

Porsche

$102,397

$100,747

$96,118

1.6%

6.5%

Ram

$55,383

$54,051

$51,549

2.5%

7.4%

Subaru

$33,911

$34,804

$31,911

-2.6%

6.3%

Tesla

$55,085

$54,538

$54,270

1.0%

1.5%

Toyota

$38,592

$36,743

$33,608

5.0%

14.8%

Volkswagen

$34,992

$35,105

$30,594

-0.3%

14.4%

Volvo

$54,903

$53,767

$48,604

2.1%

13.0%

Industry

$ 45,031

$ 43,418

$ 40,159

3.7%

12.1%

*Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives.

**Tesla Motors did not wholly report price numbers for their model lineup. This heavily skewed the manufacturer’s average transaction price comparisons year-over-year and month-over-month.

Segment 

September

2021

Transaction Price (Avg.)*

August

2021

Transaction Price (Avg.)*

September

2020 Transaction Price (Avg.)*

Percent Change August 2021 to September 2021*

Percent Change September

2020 to September 2021*

Compact Car

$24,741

$24,348

$22,346

1.6%

10.7%

Compact SUV/Crossover

$33,626

$33,010

$30,476

1.9%

10.3%

Electric Vehicle

$56,312

$54,651

$54,381

3.0%

3.5%

Entry-level Luxury Car

$49,969

$49,260

$44,003

1.4%

13.6%

Full-size Car

$43,021

$41,649

$39,557

3.3%

8.8%

Full-size Pickup Truck

$57,719

$57,274

$53,241

0.8%

8.4%

Full-size SUV/Crossover

$68,747

$67,688

$67,219

1.6%

2.3%

High Performance Car

$99,620

$98,392

$93,189

1.2%

6.9%

High-end Luxury Car

$119,312

$118,319

$104,324

0.8%

14.4%

Hybrid/Alternative Energy Car

$33,025

$31,537

$28,693

4.7%

15.1%

Luxury Car

$73,005

$73,273

$64,267

-0.4%

13.6%

Luxury Compact SUV/Crossover

$50,025

$49,342

$47,288

1.4%

5.8%

Luxury Full-size SUV/Crossover

$102,191

$101,856

$91,083

0.3%

12.2%

Luxury Mid-size SUV/Crossover

$67,918

$67,307

$62,736

0.9%

8.3%

Luxury Subcompact SUV/Crossover

$43,186

$42,764

$40,248

1.0%

7.3%

Mid-size Car

$31,370

$30,925

$27,248

1.4%

15.1%

Mid-size Pickup Truck

$41,868

$41,507

$37,826

0.9%

10.7%

Mid-size SUV/Crossover

$45,236

$44,286

$41,217

2.1%

9.8%

Minivan

$43,497

$43,930

$38,773

-1.0%

12.2%

Sports Car

$45,747

$43,958

$41,661

4.1%

9.8%

Subcompact Car

$19,785

$21,620

$18,851

-8.5%

5.0%

Subcompact SUV/Crossover

$29,144

$28,467

$25,638

2.4%

13.7%

Van

$48,300

$44,262

$41,500

9.1%

16.4%

Industry

$ 45,031

$ 43,418

$ 40,159

3.7%

12.1%

*Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives.

