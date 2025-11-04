25 Grocery Chains Join DoorDash to Reduce SNAP Fees

25 new grocery partners are joining DoorDash in the fight to make sure everyone can put food on the table after the SNAP funding was halted by federal government. Winn-Dixie, ShopRite, Fairway Market, Gourmet Garage, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, the Raley’s Companies, the Save Mart Companies, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Food City, El Super, Fiesta Mart, Smart & Final and Strack & Van Til all are expanding support for SNAP recipients on DoorDash by helping waive delivery and service fees on one grocery order from their stores for SNAP recipients in November while funding lasts.

“As the SNAP funding cliff approaches, the alarm is growing louder. More families are growing worried about putting food on the table,” said Max Rettig, Vice President and Global Head of Public Policy at DoorDash. “We’re proud that more of our grocery partners are stepping up and joining in this fight alongside us, and we’re committed to being there for our neighbors in need for as long as it takes.”

Last week, DoorDash announced an Emergency Food Response for SNAP recipients and Project DASH partners who may be impacted by the loss of SNAP benefits, along with additional contributions of food from our DashMart locations.

In the days since, grocers have reported overwhelming demand.

“We’re seeing a surge in families reaching out for help – many for the first time. With SNAP benefits being cut, the need is immediate and real. We’re doing all we can, but the demand is outpacing our resources.”

— Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank (Tacoma, WA) “New Mexico communities already experience food insecurity in higher proportions than most of the US, and lapses in food assistance benefits really hit hard here.”

— Rail Yards Market (Albuquerque, NM)

The new partners join Sprouts, Dollar General, Schnucks, Food Lion, Giant Foods, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, and Wegmans already participating in the effort.

How It Works

Eligible customers should add their SNAP/EBT card to their DoorDash profile prior to placing their order. If you have already linked your card, no action is needed. Visit the store page for one of these participating grocery partners (below). Eligible customers can input promo code ‘SNAPDD’ at checkout to access the promo. Place a grocery order from these grocers and have delivery and service fees waived on one order.