Savvy Money Secures $225 Million

DUBLIN — SavvyMoney , a provider of financial wellness and growth solutions, has secured a $225 million minority investment co-led by PSG and Canapi Ventures, with continued investment from Spectrum Equity. The investment will accelerate SavvyMoney’s product roadmap and go-to-market investments, enabling the company to better serve its core community of over 1,500 banks, credit unions and fintech companies.

SavvyMoney has been a trusted partner for banks, credit unions and fintechs seeking to deepen consumer relationships through data-driven innovation. As a fast-growing market leader, SavvyMoney is just beginning to expand its portfolio potential. The company’s integrated platform combines real-time credit score insights, financial wellness tools, personalized offers, and an advanced analytics platform, combined with a seamless lending and deposit experience – helping financial institutions of all sizes drive growth and empower consumers to take confident financial action.

“This is the kind of validation every CEO hopes for,” said JB Orecchia, CEO and President of SavvyMoney. “We believe PSG and Canapi didn’t just see an investment opportunity. They saw a company that’s genuinely transforming how financial institutions connect with their customers. We’ve spent years proving that community banks and credit unions can deliver value-driving financial wellness tools when they have the right partner. This partnership gives us the resources and expertise to build on our proven model and show what’s possible when you put customer financial well-being and the financial institution’s goals at the center of everything you do.”

The investment brings together two firms whose combined expertise position SavvyMoney for its next chapter of growth. PSG , which manages approximately $28 billion in assets under management across more than 160 portfolio companies, specializes in scaling growth-stage B2B software platforms. Through its software expertise and operational support, PSG aims to enhance SavvyMoney’s ability to help financial institutions drive greater customer engagement and long-term value.

“In our view, SavvyMoney is leading the market in embedding credit score insights, financial wellness tools, and lending solutions directly into the digital banking experience,” said Chris Nesbitt, Managing Director at PSG. “We’re excited to partner with the team as they continue to expand their suite of innovative products and seek to harness AI to deliver even greater revenue opportunities to financial institutions and their customers.”