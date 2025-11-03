Barnes & Noble Opening Napa Store

Barnes & Noble is opening a new bookstore in Napa, CA on Wednesday, November 5th.

The new Barnes & Noble will offer about 10,000 square feet of books, toys, games, magazines, gift items and more. The new Barnes & Noble is located in Bel Aire Plaza (3900 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa, CA 94558) in the former Pier One space, near Athleta and Whole Foods.

The new Barnes & Noble bookstore will officially open to the public at 9AM on Wednesday the 5th, with #1 New York Times bestselling author Jill Shalvis cutting the ribbon and signing copies of her books, including her latest release, He Falls First.

Customers who visit the new Napa Barnes & Noble for the grand opening will have access to exclusive deals, like $50 off of any NOOK device. Customers can also save 40% on all DVD, Blu-ray, and 4k Ultra HD movies.

Barnes & Noble Premium and Rewards Members will receive a free reusable tote bag, and will earn double stamps on all purchases made at the grand opening. Readers who are not yet Members are encouraged to sign up and start earning stamps and rewards right away.

“As with many of our new bookstores, we open a new bookstore at the behest of one of our booksellers,” said James Daunt, CEO of Barnes & Noble. “We are very pleased to bring a bookstore back to the Bel Aire Plaza.”

Barnes & Noble is enjoying a period of tremendous growth as the strategy to hand control of each bookstore to its local booksellers has proven so successful. The bookseller is experiencing strong sales in its existing stores and has been opening many new stores after more than 15 years of declining store numbers. In 2024, Barnes & Noble opened more new bookstores in a single year than it had in the whole decade from 2009 to 2019. The bookseller expects to open over 60 new bookstores in 2025.

The new Napa Barnes & Noble will cover about 10,000 square feet and carry all the best books, as well as a wide range of toys, games and the usual paper and gifting items found at Barnes & Noble.

“I am very excited to open a Barnes & Noble bookstore in the Napa” said Store Manager Tamiko Moye, Barnes & Noble bookseller of 9 years. “I look forward to building a team that becomes part of the fabric of this community.”