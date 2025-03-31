Retym Emerges From Stealth With $180 Million

CUPERTINO — Semiconductor firm Retym (pronounced “Re-Time”) has emerged from stealth with over $180 million raised across multiple rounds to drive AI Infrastructure Innovation. In the latest financing round, the company secured $75 million in Series D funding, led by Spark Capital.

Retym specializes in programmable coherent DSP (digital signal processing) solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure, a foundational technology that enables faster and more efficient transmission within and between AI data centers. With the investment, James Kuklinski, General Partner at Spark Capital, joins Retym’s Board of Directors. The Series D funding marks a significant step forward for the company as it charts a multi-generation product roadmap designed to address the growing demand for AI-driven network bandwidth.

Alongside Spark Capital, existing investors Kleiner Perkins, Mayfield and Fidelity Investments, all participated in the round, further demonstrating confidence in Retym’s vision and execution. The Series D funding will support scaling to production and continued product development advancements.

“As AI workloads continue to scale exponentially, they’re creating unprecedented demands on critical infrastructure,” said James Kuklinski, General Partner, Spark Capital. “Retym’s exceptional team is uniquely positioned to address these challenges, developing products that will enable significant advancements in performance and scale. We’re excited to partner with Retym as they execute on their vision to deliver solutions that will help unlock the next wave of AI innovation.”

“At Mayfield, we invest in exceptional innovators who create category-defining companies. Sachin Gandhi and the Retym team, along with board director Syed Ali, combine rare semiconductor expertise with entrepreneurial drive to redefine AI infrastructure,” said Navin Chaddha, Managing Partner at Mayfield. “We see tremendous opportunity in Retym’s pioneering work on the next generation AI-driven interconnect technologies that will power tomorrow’s data centers.”

“The quest for AI innovation is encountering constraints from current infrastructure technology, and the talented team at Retym is perfectly positioned to introduce new foundational technology to unleash its potential,” said Mamoon Hamid, Partner, Kleiner Perkins. “Retym’s visionary team is already tackling essential bottlenecks in AI infrastructure with a groundbreaking approach to coherent DSPs, and we have been proud partners with them from the start.”

Retym enters the market at a time when the boundaries between “inside-the-datacenter” and “datacenter interconnect” are blurring. According to Dell’Oro Group, global spending on datacenter compute and networking is expected to exceed $1 trillion annually within the next decade, making optical networking and DSP solutions essential for unlocking AI’s true potential. Retym’s innovative, high-performance DSPs are designed to lead the way in power and performance, addressing the complex demands of modern AI infrastructure, and fostering a vibrant, competitive ecosystem.

“Coherent optics and the DSPs that drive them are becoming increasingly crucial for AI-driven data centers as data volumes and performance requirements continue to rise,” said Vlad Kozlov, founder and CEO of the research firm LightCounting. “The ongoing evolution of this market highlights the need for innovative and efficient solutions. Retym is entering the market at an opportune time to potentially capitalize on that need.”

“As AI infrastructure demands intensify, Retym is well-positioned to lead in delivering cost-effective and power-efficient DSP innovation for the rapidly evolving landscape,” said Sachin Gandhi, Retym’s co-founder and CEO. “We’re excited to collaborate with customers and ecosystem partners to integrate our DSPs into high-speed transceiver designs. With groundbreaking product announcements ahead, this is only the beginning.”