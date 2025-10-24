Oklo Signs Deal WIth European Nuclear Developer

Oklo Inc., an advanced nuclear technology company, and newcleo, a European developer of advanced nuclear reactors, have announced a joint agreement to develop advanced fuel fabrication and manufacturing infrastructure in the United States. Newcleo plans to invest up to $2 billion via a newcleo-affiliated investment vehicle. Blykalla, Sweden’s advanced nuclear technology developer, is also considering co-investing in the same projects, and procuring fuel related services from the projects.

The investments aim to span multiple projects under U.S. oversight, foster transatlantic cooperation that enhances energy security, and focus on creating a robust and resilient fuel ecosystem. Specific projects and investment amounts will be detailed in forthcoming definitive agreements.

The partnership strengthens all parties’ abilities to supply the growing global demand for energy. This effort includes co-investment into, and co-location of, fuel fabrication facilities and could include repurposing surplus plutonium in a manner consistent with established U.S. safety and security requirements.

“Fissioning surplus plutonium is the best way to eliminate a legacy liability while creating an abundant near-term fuel source. It can accelerate the deployment of multiple gigawatts of advanced reactors and serve as a bridge fuel until uranium enrichment and recycling scale up,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo.

“This strategic partnership proves that energy independence relies on advanced fuels and promotes an integrated closed-loop fuel cycle. newcleo and its partners are ready to add value to the transatlantic cooperation in providing clean, safe and secure energy. The agreement proves that the U.S. and Europe can lead in this sector,” said Stefano Buono, founder and CEO of newcleo.

By channeling large-scale transatlantic investments into the American advanced nuclear industry, the partnership exemplifies newcleo’s and Blykalla’s interest in the U.S. market and supports the domestic expansion of Oklo’s fuel and fast-reactor technologies. Partnerships like this show how allied collaboration can strengthen energy innovation, leadership, and dominance in the United States.

“This agreement to implement newcleo’s advanced fuel expertise into Oklo’s powerhouses and invest $2 billion into American infrastructure and advanced fuel solutions is yet another win for President Donald J. Trump’s American Energy Dominance Agenda,” said Secretary of the Interior and Chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council Doug Burgum. “This administration is committed to enhancing energy security, creating more American jobs, and ensuring that the United States remains at the forefront of global energy production and innovation, and I’m honored to support today’s announcement to advance these goals.”

The partnership aligns private capital with federal priorities to accelerate advanced nuclear deployment while bolstering U.S. energy security and transatlantic cooperation and strengthening the domestic fuel supply.