A16z Leads $60 Million Funding in Tessera Labs

SAN JOSE — Tessera Labs has announced $60 million in oversubscribed funding led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) to accelerate its mission of bringing AI-native automation to enterprise transformation. Foundation Capital, Myriad Venture Partners, and Osage University Partners also participated.

The company says the new capital will accelerate platform development, scale go-to-market operations, and expand the company’s team of AI researchers and domain experts.

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) led the round, with Partner Seema Amble joining Tessera Labs’s board of directors. A firm whose portfolio includes Databricks and Harvey, a16z has consistently backed companies that fundamentally reshape how businesses operate, and sees Tessera Labs as addressing one of the largest and most persistent problems in technology: the transformation bottleneck.

The funding follows new customer wins that underscore Tessera’s emergence as the platform of choice for enterprise AI transformation. Among them: a global top-five biopharmaceutical company undergoing an enterprise-wide, multi-year ERP transformation, and a Fortune 500 leader in document technology and business services modernizing its enterprise systems. They join a growing roster of Fortune 500 customers across manufacturing, technology, retail, consumer goods, and utilities, reflecting the breadth of industries now turning to Tessera Labs for mission-critical transformation at enterprise scale.

“Enterprise transformation has never been more urgent, and the technology to accelerate it has never been more powerful,” said Kabir Nagrecha, Co-founder and CEO of Tessera Labs. “Tessera Labs exists to close that gap, delivering in weeks what traditionally takes years, with the governance and reliability that mission-critical programs demand.”

“ERP systems are the backbone of every major company, but modernizing them has been prohibitively slow and expensive,” said Seema Amble, Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. “Tessera’s platform represents a genuine category shift, not just making transformation faster, but making it predictable, governed, and continuous. That changes the economics for CIOs and unlocks transformation at a scale we haven’t seen before.”

The global systems integrator (SI) sector was valued at $500 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $800 billion by 2033, according to Verified Market Reports, reflecting the enormous scale of enterprise transformation underway. Yet the pace and cost of these programs remain a persistent challenge: projects still require significant time and investment to complete. Tessera Labs addresses this directly by embedding intelligence into the transformation process, dramatically compressing timelines and reducing cost without sacrificing reliability.

Tessera’s platform is pre-trained on thousands of organizational landscapes and hundreds of years of transformation expertise. It captures business requirements in natural language, orchestrates secure change across critical systems (ERP, HCM, CRM, procurement, and beyond) and ensures business continuity throughout. The platform harmonizes fragmented systems and data while maintaining institutional-grade governance and traceability. Unlike point solutions or vendor-specific tools, it is vendor-agnostic and evolves continuously with new data and workflows.