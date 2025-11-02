Sutter Health Opens Flagship Campus in Santa Clara

Sutter Health, in collaboration with the 95-year-old Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group (PAFMG), is expanding its footprint in Silicon Valley with the opening of the new Sutter East Santa Clara Care Center, a destination, state-of-the-art outpatient facility designed to meet the growing healthcare needs of one of California’s fastest-growing communities. Located at 2441 Mission College Blvd., the center is the first building to open on the new Sutter East Santa Clara Campus, designed to deliver convenient access to comprehensive, high-quality care for local residents, all at one site.

As one of several new outpatient care locations planned across the Greater Silicon Valley, including Livermore, Morgan Hill, and Milpitas, the Santa Clara site is part of Sutter Health’s broader initiative to open 27 new outpatient care centers across Northern California by 2027. The expansion reflects Sutter’s commitment to improving timely access to care, particularly in regions where patients may sometimes face month-long waits for certain appointments.

The 300,000-square-foot campus will open in phases and offer a full spectrum of integrated healthcare services, including primary care, advanced specialty care, an ambulatory surgery center and urgent care. Patients will also have access to diagnostic imaging, lab services and mental health care, as well as specialty clinics in cardiology, neurology, urology, obstetrics and gynecology, ear, nose and throat, endocrinology, dermatology, gastroenterology and pediatrics.

The center at 2441 Mission College Blvd. is home to adult and pediatric urgent care, family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, heart and vascular care, and advanced lab and imaging services.

“This campus is designed with the patient at the center,” said Dr. Kurt VandeVort, CEO of Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group. “By integrating multiple specialties, ambulatory surgery, urgent care, and advanced imaging and lab services in one location, we are streamlining care delivery and making it easier for patients to receive coordinated, high-quality care close to home.”

Beyond convenience, the East Santa Clara Campus represents a strategic investment in expanding Sutter’s clinically distinctive care. Beyond convenience, the East Santa Clara Campus represents a strategic investment in expanding Sutter’s clinically distinctive care. The new site will bring together hundreds of physicians, advanced practice clinicians and caregivers, working collaboratively to deliver highly coordinated, specialty-driven care that meets the region’s growing and more complex health needs.

Additionally, the Santa Clara West campus will focus on specialty services and advanced care centers in cancer, orthopedics and sports medicine, women’s health, and heart and vascular care. An adjacent building on the campus, which will offer an outpatient surgery center and specialty physician clinics, will open in 2027.

“We are not just building new facilities. We are reinforcing the healthcare infrastructure that supports families, professionals and future generations across the South Bay,” said Kevin Cook, president of Sutter Health’s Greater Silicon Valley Division.

The development is part of an $800 million investment across Sutter’s Santa Clara flagship campuses and highlights Sutter’s ongoing collaboration with community physicians and local health leaders.

“The need for timely, high-quality healthcare in Silicon Valley continues to rise,” said Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group Board Chair Dr. Rebecca Fazilat. “This project is a direct response to that need. We are expanding access and ensuring patients receive care when and where they need it most.”